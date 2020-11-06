Election 2020: Strong showing in electorates keeps Labour's Rangitīkei candidate on the sideline

Labour's Rangitīkei candidate Soraya Peke-Mason did not make it into Parliament, despite being ranked 60th on the party’s list and it winning 65 seats.

Labour’s Rangitīkei candidate is out of Parliament for now, despite special votes giving her party another seat.

But the Māori electorate covering Manawatū and surrounding rohe will have another representative thanks to the Māori Party’s strong special vote performance.

National lost two seats between election night in October and the final results being announced on Friday after special votes were counted, shrinking to just 33 MPs.

Labour picked up one of those, increasing its share to 65 seats.

The Māori Party also gained a seat, with Te Tai Hauāuru candidate and co-leader Debbie Ngarewa-Packer​ elected thanks to the party getting 1.2 per cent of the party vote and fellow co-leader Rawiri Waititi​ winning Waiariki.

Te Tai Hauāuru covers vast swathes of the western side of Te Ika-a-Māui, the North Island, including Horowhenua, Manawatū and Rangitīkei.

The Māori Party polled 1 per cent on election night, but rose thanks to the special votes.

Ngarewa-Packer and other Māori Party candidates were all smiles during a group call the party broadcast on social media shortly after the final results were released.

She said all seven candidates made the result possible.

They had taken on “a waka that was pretty much left in a park and abandoned”, but believed in its kaupapa, she said.

It was amazing people voted for the Māori Party in the face of Labour's “red wave”, she said.

“This is a lesson. When people tell you ‘you can’t’, you do it.”

No seats changed hands in Manawatū and surrounding areas between election night and Friday, with Tangi Utikere​ (Palmerston North), Terisa Ngobi​ (Ōtaki), Adrian Rurawhe​ (Te Tai Hauāuru) and Ian McKelvie​ (Rangitīkei) staying in front.

The Green Party’s Palmerston North candidate Teanau Tuiono​ also comfortably made it into Parliament, with the Greens holding 10 seats and Tuiono ranked No 8 on the party list.

The Greens can claim a victory though, increasing their party vote after the specials were counted to 7.9 per cent to overtake ACT, on 7.6 per cent, as the country’s third-most popular party.

One candidate unlucky to miss out is Labour’s Soraya Peke-Mason​, who ran in Rangitīkei against Ian McKelvie.

She slashed his majority by 8000 votes and won the party vote, with 44.3 per cent of the electorate voting Labour to National’s 30.1 per-cent share.

She would usually have made it to Parliament easily, being ranked 60th on Labour’s list, but she missed out due to lower- and non-ranked MPs, including Utikere and Ngobi, winning their seats.

Peke-Mason was in a good mood regardless when speaking to Stuff on Friday, saying it was a great result for Labour.

Despite her strong performance, she had “no delusions” about taking Rangitīkei off McKelvie.

The electorate has been held by National for all but three terms since 1938.

She was disappointed the people of Rangitīkei would not have someone in the governing party.

“It’s going to be the same old for the electorate. I feel for them, being left out in the wilderness.”

She could get into Parliament during the term if Labour list members left. She said she would need two to leave to get in.

She was already looking ahead to 2023 and her campaign team was still in touch daily about political issues.

“With the American elections at the moment, they are even more engaged.”

Other results to not change between first and final results were the referendums.

Euthanasia passed with 65.1 per cent voting yes, 33.7 per cent voting no and the rest not clearly indicated on voting forms.

Legal cannabis narrowly failed, with 50.7 per cent voting no, 48.4 voting yes and the rest not clearly indicated.

Rangitīkei, Palmerston North and Ōtaki all voted yes for euthanasia and no for legal cannabis.

Special votes in each area, however, leaned yes for legal cannabis and euthanasia.