Election 2020: Gerry Brownlee to step down as National deputy leader

Judith Collins and Gerry Brownlee earlier talked about the deputy leadership of the party with reporters. Brownlee later resigned from the role.

Gerry Brownlee will step down as deputy leader of the National Party next week.

Brownlee had only been in the job since leader Judith Collins took over in July, following the brief leadership of Todd Muller. He was also the party’s campaign chair, having taken that role from Paula Bennett during Muller’s leadership.

He also lost his seat in the most recent election, which he had held since 1996.

Brownlee said he wanted to work on rebuilding the National Party’s base in Christchurch, where it currently holds no urban electorates and where he is the sole MP.

“My focus, moving forward, will be on rebuilding National’s base in Christchurch and representing our voters there,” Brownlee said.

In the 2017 election, the party won the electorate of Ilam in Christchurch, but had Christchurch-based MPs Jo Hayes, Nikki Wagner, and Nuk Korako enter Parliament on the list, all of whom have now left Parliament.

National will have a caucus meeting on Tuesday next week. The party constitution means that the caucus is required to take a confidence vote in the leadership. Brownlee said he would not be seeking re-election at that meeting.

“For the past few weeks the National Party has been reflecting on how the Parliamentary Caucus can best discharge its responsibilities for Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition,” Brownlee said.

It’s been a tough day for National. The final election results have seen the party lose two MPs, Denise Lee and Matt King.

“Today, with the release of the special vote count, we have our final numbers. Our smaller team of 33 is now ready to focus on the work ahead.

“In July I stepped into the role of deputy leader of the National Party to support Judith as our leader. It’s my strong view that Judith campaigned extremely well in what was an unprecedented election.

“While I was proud to step in at the time, and remain so, I’ve always believed that influence is more important than position when it comes to politics," Brownlee said.