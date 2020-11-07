Election 2020: National's Matt King won't ask for recount after losing Northland

National’s Matt King won’t ask for a judicial recount of the Northland electorate results.

National Party member Matt King has back tracked on his bid to request a judicial recount after his election night win was overturned by Labour in special votes.

Labour’s Willow-Jean Prime took the Northland seat by just 163 votes - the first time Labour has won the seat since it was established in 1996.

On Saturday morning via social media, King said the reality of a recount swinging the electorate back in his favour was “beyond a tall order” when looking at how past recounts had played out.

RNZ There are still undecided seats in New Zealand's Parliament after our election less than three weeks ago. Later today the results of an estimated 480,000 special ballots are due to be released, about 17 per cent of the country's total vote.

“After sleeping on the election result published yesterday and consulting many friends and colleagues, I have come to the decision that I will not request a judicial recount,” King said.

“I have called Willow-Jean Prime and congratulated her on being elected as the MP for Northland.”

King said it had been the “honour of my life” to represent the region he was proud to call home.

He thanked Northland, saying “it’s been a blast”.

Kevin Stent/Stuff Special votes have seen Labour’s Willow-Jeam Prime take the Northland seat (file photo).

Earlier, King told Stuff he believed his loss of the Northland seat was part of the “red wave” that swept the across country in an election dominated by Covid-19, but he admitted National made some missteps.

“At the end of the day, we had a set of circumstances that worked out well for the incumbent and didn’t work out well for us [National],” he said. “That’s just politics for you.”

King is unsure what he will do next, other than look after his farm, but said he “definitely” will be back to contest the 2023 election.

He said he would be in Wellington on Tuesday to make his final remarks to the National Party caucus.

Prime said the results were a complete surprise, and she admitted being a bit nervous a recount could flip the results once again.

“When I got the phone call that I had won in the final count I was speechless; I didn’t believe it,” the mother-of-two, from Moerewa, said.