Tax changes legislated by Christmas, as Government plots path to surplus

“Our recovery from Covid won’t end in December and nor should the scheme,” Finance Minister Grant Robertson says.

The Government’s income tax changes will be legislated before Christmas and will come into force on April 1 next year.

Labour campaigned on creating a new tax bracket for income earned over $180,000. The party proposed to tax income earned above $180,000 at 39 per cent.

The new Government is still firming up its legislative programme for the brief sitting block before Parliament adjourns for the summer break.

Most of that time will be taken up with procedural matters like the address in reply debate and maiden speeches for new MPs.

The tax changes are one of the most urgent things the Government will need to legislate, so payroll software operators will have time to update their systems before the change comes into force.

While a simple change like this could be done by using an SOP (an amendment) to amend a tax bill that was already working its way through Parliament, Chris Hipkins’ office has indicated it will use a wholly new bill to legislate the change.

The changes are meant to net $550 million next year, rising to $634m by 2024.

The only other major economic event the Government will have to tick off before the end of the year is its Budget Policy Statement (BPS), where it will outline its goals and allowances for next year’s budget.

Labour promised to increase its operating allowances – the pool of new money available to be spent each budget – for the next four years during the election campaign.

The allowances would go from between $2.1 billion and $2.6b over the next four years to $2.625b each year.

This will be put into the BPS probably sometime in December

Alongside the BPS, Treasury will put together its Half-Year Economic and Fiscal Update or HYEFU. This will look at what it expects to happen to the Government’s accounts and to the wider economy over the next few years.

The most recent set of forecasts, PREFU – released before the election – were pessimistic. They showed sluggish economic growth, persistently high unemployment, and deficits stretching into the 2030s.

Since then, economic data has been somewhat more optimistic. The unemployment rate is a whole percentage point lower than it was forecast to be in PREFU. The economy is likely to be performing better and more people will be paying more tax.

During Stuff’s finance debate, Finance Minister Grant Robertson said that, contrary to current forecasts, the country would find its way back to surplus

“I am confident with the policies that we have got, that we will find our way back to surplus in time,” he said.

While the deficits in the next four years are likely to continue to be large – the deficit in 2024 is forecast to be $12.4b – there is a chance of a return to surplus in the more distant future as the economy improves and the Government takes in more revenue from next year’s tax hikes.