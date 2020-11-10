Deficit defies forecast as Covid-19 response comes in billions under budget

RNZ’s podcast The Detail: Our government debts skyrocketed to minimise the damage of our economy during the pandemic, and Kiwis should take notice about how we pay it off.

The Government’s accounts are in much better shape than forecast with the deficit almost half what was predicted.

Treasury has released the Government’s accounts for the three months to September 30, 2020. They show smaller deficits and lower debt than forecast just months ago.

The main reason is that a better economy has more people spending and paying taxes, meaning that there’s more revenue flowing into the Government's coffers.

That better economy also means there are fewer people and businesses needing support, so the Government is spending less.

The three months to September 30 show that the Government took in $22 billion in tax revenue, $2.1b more than had been expected. Of that, it took in $6.2b in GST revenue, $1.2b more than expected.

The stronger result was due to people spending more money in the domestic economy, which is performing ahead of expectations.

On the other side of the equation, Government expenses for those three months were $27b, $1.1b less than had been expected.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The Government’s books are in better shape than expected.

That's almost all thanks to the Wage Subsidy Scheme coming in $1b under forecast as fewer businesses required its support.

The Government’s deficit (its OBEGAL – operating balance before gains and losses) was $3.2b, $3.3 less than the deficit forecast.

The deficit for the whole year was expected to be $31.7b – but this figure could change dramatically if the Government keeps up its good run over the next nine months.

Net core Crown debt is currently at $94b, $3.6b below forecast.