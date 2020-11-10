US election: Judith Collins and Jacinda Ardern won't call on Donald Trump to concede

US President Donald Trump calls for voting to stop, and declares victory in the election based on incomplete results.

The Prime Minister and Leader of the Opposition have both congratulated Joe Biden on his win in the US election, but are stopping short of criticising Donald Trump for refusing to concede.

Biden has been projected as the clear winner of the US presidential election, as he is ahead by strong margins in enough states to give him 306 electoral votes, well over the 270 needed.

Former Republican President George W. Bush has congratulated him on the win, as have many other world leaders – but Trump himself has claimed that he is himself the winner, and has claimed that Biden’s votes are “fraudulent.”

Trump is yet to provide substantial evidence to back this claim of sustained and coordinated voter fraud perpetuated across several states with different electoral systems.

Both Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern and National leader Judith Collins congratulated Biden on the win soon-after the US media began to project a winner in the race on Sunday.

“The relationship between our two countries is strong, and I look forward to developing even closer relations with the incoming Biden administration,” Ardern said.

“Congratulations to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris on their victory in the United States. New Zealand has an enduring relationship with the US which I want to see get even stronger. Let’s get a free trade agreement done!” Judith Collins tweeted on Sunday.

Neither commented on whether this mean Trump should concede defeat however.

Ardern said on Monday it was not her place to make a call, but she respected the democratic institutions of the United States.

“In the same way that before the declarations were made around the President-elect and the outcome, my response was “We respect the democratic institutions of the United States,” and that is my response still now,” Ardern said.

“Ultimately, it’s for those who are part of the race to decide when it is that they choose to concede or not.

“But New Zealand, of course, has recognised and sent acknowledgement to the President-elect, Joe Biden, congratulating him and his Vice-President, as have many other leaders.”

Asked if Trump himself respected those democratic institutions, Ardern said it was for voters in the US to make their mind up about that.

When probed on whether Trump’s refusal to concede was dangerous, she said world leaders should be cautious about their statements.

“I think you could, on any given day, put in front of me the statements of a leader and say, ‘Is it dangerous for a political platform to be used in this way?’ Some time ago, I did share my view on behalf of New Zealand–and I hope this is a platform that everyone would’ve agreed on–that in a borderless world where we increasingly communicate in a borderless way, as leaders we have to think about the impact that we have beyond our own domestic borders.”

Collins was somewhat cryptic when asked about Trump's refusal to concede on her way into caucus on Tuesday morning.

"I think the United States is a great democracy, and I think there's a real opportunity for President Trump to play his part in everyone understanding what a great democracy America is,” Collins said.

She said it was not for her to say whether Trump was "subverting" democracy.

"I just know that it is always best to deal with what has occurred, and that is up for President Trump to deal with."

Trump’s refusal to concede has held up the normal transition process, which begins soon after the election and well ahead of inauguration day on January 20.

Congress officially certifies the election results two weeks before then.