National Party reshuffle live: Judith Collins splits finance portfolio, demotes Todd Muller, Simon Bridges, and Paul Goldsmith

National leader Judith Collins has split the finance portfolio in half and demoted the two last leaders of the party in her first reshuffle following a devastating election loss.

Paul Goldsmith has lost his finance role and rocketed down the rankings from 3 to 12 after his error-ridden pre-election budget.

Replacing Goldsmith in finance are two people: Andrew Bayly as the shadow Treasurer and Michael Woodhouse as the shadow Finance Minister. Bayly is ranked higher than Woodhouse.

National’s new leadership team Shane Reti and Judith Collins.

Bayly also nabs the Infrastructure portfolio from Chris Bishop.

Former leaders Todd Muller and Simon Bridges have both also been demoted.

Bridges has dropped the foreign affairs portfolio and dropped three spots to 7, keeping the justice portfolio.

Muller has dropped further from 6 to 19, but kept the trade portfolio.

Collins herself has taken on a new portfolio of Technology, Manufacturing, and Artificial Intelligence, as well as the Pacific Peoples portfolio, while keeping the National Security portfolio.

Louise Upston has moved up from 9 to 5 in the rankings, adding Whanau Ora and Land Information to her Social Development and Social Investment portfolios.

Nicola Willis has lost education to Goldsmith but taken on housing – a portfolio she very briefly held under Todd Muller.

High-profile newcomer Christopher Luxon has not been rocketed into the front-bench, coming in essentially unranked at the bottom and with the Local Government and Iwi Development portfolios.

Collins was reconfirmed as leader on Tuesday in a confidence vote despite the election result, which saw the party win 23 seats fewer than it did in 2017.

A new deputy for the party was also elected unopposed on Tuesday – list MP Shane Reti, who will remain as the party’s Health Spokesman, and picks up Children.

Former deputy leader Gerry Brownlee has resigned that role, but not from Parliament.

It is the party’s third major reshuffle this year, following on from a reshuffle when Todd Muller became leader and another when Collins became leader.

National’s “shadow cabinet” will fit MPs to each of the major ministerial portfolios, as well as ranking the party.

More soon.