Covid-19: National staffer came to Parliament after working at border hotel, before officials gave the all-clear

A National Party staffer came back to work at Parliament after working for the Defence Force at a managed isolation facility, despite being asked to stay away until health officials gave them the all-clear.

After the most recent outbreak, which involved Defence Force staff, Parliamentary Service asked the staffer to stay offsite for a period.

Instead, the person emailed Parliamentary Service on Monday asking to return ahead of time. Parliamentary Services relented and indicated the staffer could come back to the Parliamentary precinct if health advice from the Ministry of Health suggested they were low-risk.

The staffer returned on Wednesday, before that health advice was received.

The health advice confirmed the staffer could return to work without a stand down, but the staffer's actions put several noses out of joint at Parliament.

Speaker Trevor Mallard said he had “concerns” with that health advice, and had asked the staffer not to return to Parliament for two more days, while he sought further advice.

A National Party spokesperson said the staffer was now cleared for work, after receiving full advice from the Ministry of Health.

“We have a staff member who recently spent time away from Parliament in a zero-contact role at a managed isolation facility.

“Prior to his return to work we sought advice from the Ministry of Health, via Parliamentary Service, and the advice was that it was safe for him to return immediately.”

In the Monday email, the staffer made a case for their early return, noting the latest cluster came from a quarantine rather than a managed isolation facility. He said that there were “no shared facilities" between managed isolation and quarantine and that there had been no positive cases at the managed isolation facility where they worked in over a month

He also said he was not allowed on the same floors or “anywhere near returnees” and that they had no contact with anyone in the Defence Force cluster, and they hadn’t been to “anywhere near” the places of interest in the cluster.

The staffer said they would continue to undergo weekly Covid-19 tests and that if they displayed any symptoms of Covid-19 they would be placed into self-isolation for “several days” and be required to have another test.

He also said the Ministry of Health hotline said there “was no reason why [he] should not be at work”.

It’s understood that given the extremely low level of contact the staffer had at the MIQ facility, Parliamentary Service was happy for them to return, pending health advice.

The staffer came back before the health advice was finalised.

Mallard said that the health advice had cleared the staffer, but he still had concerns.

“The Ministry of Health in the advice that has been supplied has indicated that in their view there is not a need for a stand down.

“I have concerns with the advice and the high-risk extensive transmission especially once all MPs are back next week to Parliament and I have, therefore, asked that the individual not come into the buildings today [Wednesday] and tomorrow [Thursday] while I get further advice,” Mallard said.

The original two-week stand down was applied to the staffer the last time they worked at an MIQ facility when they had had contact with shared spaces in the facility.

The staffer, given that their new role at MIQ had no contact with guests, wanted the stand down removed.

People on the Parliamentary precinct are unhappy that the staffer was allowed to return before the stand down period was complete.

The return potentially opens National up to charges of hypocrisy, given the party has spent much of the year criticising the Government for lax border measures.

Parliament has maintained rigorous measures to stop the spread of the virus.

During higher alert levels, the speaker kept a cap on the number of staff allowed on the precinct and enforced strict social distancing in the debating chamber.