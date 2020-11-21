National's own failings cost it the election, says John Key

The former prime minister had a stern warning for the National Party members at today’s AGM.

Former Prime Minister John Key has told National it needed to face facts and acknowledge the party’s own failings lost last month’s general election.

Speaking to a packed crowd at the Party’s annual meeting, in Wellington, he said: “We have to be honest enough to admit that our own failings played a part in our defeat.”

“I know it sounds hard, but it's true. If we don’t acknowledge that, if we don’t take responsibility for it, then we won’t learn from it,” Key said.

He urged the party to be more disciplined, and to stop leaking.

READ MORE:

* Battle for control of National heats up as board candidate withdraws

* Talking with National's new deputy leader Shane Reti

* Election 2020: What does it take to bring National back from the dead



“If you can’t quit your leaking, here’s a clue, quit the party,” Key said.

Key was the special guest speaker at the meeting, and spoke alongside party president Peter Goodfellow and leader Judith Collins.

Goodfellow’s speech touched on the party’s failings – but focused heavily on some of the barriers he thought National faced from Labour and the media.

“Daily broadcasts became evangelistic - a form of gospel to the masses,” Goodfellow said, of the Government’s Covid-19 response.

“It was suddenly a crime for us to ask legitimate questions,” he said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Former Prime Minister John Key is urging National to acknowledge that its own failings cost the party the election.

Collins and Key struck a more measured tone. Collins said the party had been far too focused on itself.

“I know, for the National Party, we were far too focused on ourselves.

“We did not spend enough time thinking about the things that mattered to New Zealanders,” Collins said.

She said the party needed to spend more time listening.

But the harshest reckoning came from Key. He warned MPs and party delegates simply hoping for victory was not enough.

“Trust me when I tell you hope is not a strategy,” Key said.

He warned the party that hoping the public would grow tired of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern wasn’t a strategy either.

“That’s a mistake. It is what the Labour Party said about me for nearly a decade. If we underestimate Jacinda and her advisers, we will be in opposition for a very long time,” Key said.

This is the first time the party has met fully, following its election loss. MPs, delegates, and the party hierarchy will have a free and frank discussion about what went wrong and begin reviewing the campaign.

The party will also elect three positions to its board. The board will then decide who of them will be party president.

Goodfellow is currently seeking re-election both to the board and for the role of president, although he faces a strong challenge.