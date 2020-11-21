National president's lockdown 'tyranny' jab shows party isn't on the same page ahead of attempt to rebuild

The former prime minister had a stern warning for the National Party members at today’s AGM.

ANALYSIS: For most MPs and party delegates, the night before the National Party’s annual meeting is a frenzy of lobbying.

With three board positions and the party presidency up for grabs the various parts of the party machine want to make sure that they’ve got their friends in the right places going into what’s going to be a very painful three years in opposition.

But leader Judith Collins spent her evening in the party caucus room in Parliament with the Pacific Blues, the Party’s group for Pacific members.

Collins, National’s spokesperson for Pacific Peoples, called the meeting a few weeks ago.

She said the discussion, held over a meal, was frank.

“It was also a great opportunity for people to come into our caucus room, to come into Parliament and to meet with me,” Collins said.

“I wanted to make sure that I, as the Pacific Peoples spokesperson, was listening very clearly and will be listening very carefully.”

At the meeting itself, members from the Pacific Blues sang, as central figures in the party from Collins herself to former leader John Key spoke of the need to reflect the ethnically diverse and international society New Zealand had become, and move on from the mono-ethnic composition of the party in previous decades.

“What I think is important is for us not only to be more inclusive, but to be seen to be more inclusive,” Collins said.

The National Party president addressed the party faithful at their AGM after a resounding election defeat.

“It’s important for the National Party to always be aware that what might have worked 30 years ago is not going to work now - as a party we need to move with our country,” Collins said.

It was a strong rebuke from both Collins and Key that the party needed to reckon with one of its key failings from the last term in opposition: from the party’s bizarre flirtation with far-Right politics with its opposition to the UN migration compact, to its profoundly Pākehā front bench, to any number of unusual pronouncements on race and diversity, National has slid backwards when it comes to reflecting the population of the country it wants to govern.

There were many more signals like this from Collins - and they were received well by members.

Her message was a fairly basic one. It wasn’t time to play the blame game - to gripe about the Government, the media, and the electorate - National’s own failings cost it the election and if the party ever wanted to govern again, it would have to fix itself first.

It was an apology of sorts to delegates - an apology to the people who volunteered time and donated money to a losing cause. It was also something of a prostration of MPs before the membership, which likes to think of itself as one of the more democratic organisations in New Zealand politics.

“We, your National MPs are indebted to you,” Collins said.

“We must grasp the opportunity to regain your trust. I expect each of your MPs to deliver on your faith and make you proud,” she said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff John Key speaks at the National Party annual meeting in Wellington.

“I know it’s been a difficult year for many National Party supporters. I know for the National Party we were far too focused on ourselves. We did not spend enough time thinking about the things that mattered to New Zealanders,” Collins said.

Key’s speech was met with a reception that oscillated between messianic and wistful; messianic because he’s John Key speaking to the National Party, and wistful in the sense of a relationship that’s finished, but no-one is willing to admit it.

Key was no less frank.

“We have to be honest enough to admit that our own failings played a part in our defeat,” Key said.

“I know it sounds hard, but it's true. If we don’t acknowledge that, if we don’t take responsibility for it, then we won’t learn from it,” he said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff National Party President Peter Goodfellow complained about fighting an election during lockdown.

He urged the party to demonstrate competence to voters - National has to look like it can govern itself before it asks voters to trust it with governing the country.

But he said that the clock was ticking on National. Labour, he said, would be working hard to cement itself with the voters it won off National and other parties at the election. National had to make sure that it won back those centre voters. He urged the members each morning to think of the 413,800 people who voted for the party in 2017, but went somewhere else in 2020 and what the party could do to win them back.

Just hoping that those voters would fall out of love with Jacinda Ardern wouldn’t be enough.

“That’s a mistake. It is what the Labour Party said about me for nearly a decade.

“If we underestimate Jacinda and her advisers, we will be in opposition for a very long time,” Key said.

But while the notes of contrition and reckoning were sounded loud and clear by Collins and Key, President Peter Goodfellow directed his fire at more conventional foes: the Government and the media.

The unusual speech veered off to unusual excuses for why National wasn’t able to knock Labour off its perch.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff National Leader Judith Collins called on the party to come together and renew.

“For an opposition party, trying to hold a celebrity government to account for their decisions and policies it was suddenly a crime to ask legitimate questions for comment and daily broadcasts became televangelistic like a gospel to the masses,” Goodfellow said.

This was followed by an even greater clanger: “Democracy gave way to a time to a form of temporary tyranny; no-one should fear death threats or violence for voicing an opinion no matter how much you disagree, but that was the reality in a Jacindamania world and I’m sure you felt that too throughout the year, I certainly did,” Goodfellow said.

But it wasn’t entirely clear that people in the room shared Goodfellow’s opinion at all. The line was met with a stony silence.

It was telling that Collins herself wouldn’t stand by some of Goodfellow’s specific attacks on Ardern and the media. Talking after speeches, she thought Goodfellow delivered “an excellent speech”, but she wouldn’t endorse the specific attacks made within it.

“He’s perfectly capable of answering on his own,” Collins said.

The more reflective speeches from Key and Collins went down better. For Goodfellow the stakes were high. His speech, was partly a pitch for re-election.

He faces re-election as a board member and re-election as president. Since the election, Goodfellow has come under increasing pressure - not just for his own leadership, but for the corporate-style party structure he presides over, which is seen as not sufficiently democratic by some members.

His speech delivered something of a direct rebuke to that criticism.

“The high level of attendance of delegates is a sign of a vibrant and healthy democracy within the party and long may that continue,” he said.

But at least one board candidate – former speaker David Carter – thinks there is enough discontent over the lack of democracy in the party that he has made it a part of his pitch for election to the board.

Party members, it seems, are listening. Goodfellow has strengths, he’s well connected and very good at fundraising. He’s also protected by the fact that it’s very difficult to dislodge a president. The role is appointed by the board, and Goodfellow clearly has a good relationship with most of its current members.

But that might not be enough to save his job. Delegates at the conference appeared to be in the mood for introspection rather than excuses. No party likes losing - but National, which likes to think of itself as the natural party of government, has a particular allergy to the opposition benches.