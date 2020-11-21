National Party to elect president, with pressure on incumbent Peter Goodfellow

The National Party president addressed the party faithful at their AGM after a resounding election defeat.

The National Party is electing its new president at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Wellington.

It's expected the race will come down to incumbent, Peter Goodfellow, who has been president since 2009, and former Speaker David Carter, who retired as an MP at the election and was elected to the party board earlier on Saturday.

The president is elected by the party’s board, and technically any of the seven board members elected by members could become president.

The AGM saw three seats on the party's board up for grabs. Incumbents Goodfellow and Rachel Bird defended their seats, while Carter won the third seat that was up for grabs.

Former board member Grant McCallum was also looking to return, but didn’t make the cut.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Former prime minister John Key spoke at the AGM, at Te Papa, on Saturday.

Carter received the most support in the ranked election, while Goodfellow received the least of the three successful candidates.

Many members hoped this would be seen as a signal by the board that there was appetite for Goodfellow to step away from the role of president.

The AGM was headlined by former prime minister John Key who, along with current leader Judith Collins, urged the party to dig deep and look at the ways it could win back New Zealanders’ trust over the next three years.

“We have to be honest enough to admit that our own failings played a part in our defeat. I know it sounds hard, but it's true. If we don’t acknowledge that, if we don’t take responsibility for it, then we won’t learn from it,” Key said.

Goodfellow struck a somewhat different tone, acknowledging the party’s failings but laying most of the blame for the party’s election defeat on Covid-19 and the media. Those excuses appeared not to go down well with delegates.