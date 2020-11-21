Peter Goodfellow to remain National Party president

The National Party president addressed the party faithful at their AGM after a resounding election defeat.

The National Party has re-elected Peter Goodfellow as president at its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in Wellington.

His election follows a period of introspection for the party, which is still coming to terms with its catastrophic election loss.

“I am humbled and privileged that the party faithful have expressed their confidence in me, and also elected a strong and united board,” Goodfellow said.

“I have made commitments that I will honour covering the campaign review, fundraising and delivering the change needed to win the 2023 campaign. We have a big job ahead of us, and I’m confident our Board has the skills and talent to deliver a strong and united opposition.”

The decision was made at the Party's AGM in Wellington, attended by delegates from around the country.

The AGM also saw three seats on the party's board up for grabs. Incumbents Goodfellow and Rachel Bird defended their seats, while David Carter won the third seat that was up for grabs.

Former board member Grant McCallum was also looking to return, but didn’t make the cut.

Carter received the most support in the ranked election, while Goodfellow received the least of the three successful candidates.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff Peter Goodfellow has been reelected National Party president

Many members hoped this would be seen as a signal by the board that there was appetite for Goodfellow to step away from the role of president.

But the board ultimately preferred him to stay on. Goodfellow brings with him an impressive record of fundraising.

The AGM was headlined by former prime minister Sir John Key who, along with current leader Judith Collins, urged the party to dig deep and look at the ways it could win back New Zealanders’ trust over the next three years.

“We have to be honest enough to admit that our own failings played a part in our defeat. I know it sounds hard, but it's true. If we don’t acknowledge that, if we don’t take responsibility for it, then we won’t learn from it,” Key said.

Goodfellow struck a somewhat different tone, acknowledging the party’s failings but laying most of the blame for the party’s election defeat on Covid-19 and the media. Those excuses appeared not to go down well with delegates.

The party also used the AGM to debate whether it should run candidates in the Māori seats again. One member told the party board that National polled worse in his electorate of Waiariki than Jami-Lee Ross’s Advance NZ Party.

“We lost to Labour, we lost to NZ First, we lost to the Māori Party, we lost to Advance NZ. Jami-Lee Ross’s conspiracy theory party beat us in my electorate of Wairaiki and Ikaroa-Rāwhiti too, so my question to the board is, why don’t we stand candidates in the Māori seats, why are we the only party major party in New Zealand with no reference to the Treaty in our constitution?” he said, to applause from the floor.

Members also expressed support for extending the maximum term of Parliament to four years. This doesn’t mean the party will support efforts to extend the term, but it could put pressure on it to move in that direction.