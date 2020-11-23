Green Party reshuffle puts Julie Anne Genter and Chlöe Swarbrick in key finance roles

The Green Party caucus on the first day of Parliament.

The Green Party have reshuffled their caucus portfolios, giving finance portfolios to Julie Anne Genter and Chlöe Swarbrick.

Genter will take the finance portfolio from co-leader James Shaw, who was an associate finance minister in the last Government.

Swarbrick will take on the revenue portfolio, take economic development from co-leader Marama Davidson and keeping small business.

She will also sit on the high-powered Finance and Expenditure committee.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: Green Party list promotes Chlöe Swarbrick

* Left-wing Green faction wants to axe co-leader James Shaw, and Eugenie Sage and Chlöe Swarbrick



Genter will also hold the new Covid-19 response portfolio, which matches a new portfolio created in the Labour and National parties, as well as Transport, which she was the associate minister of in the last Government.

Genter is expected to take on to be elected deputy chair of the transport select committee, as part of the Green Party’s agreement with the Labour Party.

New MPs Teanau Tuiono, Dr Elizabeth Kerekere and Ricard Menendez March have all taken on hefty portfolios.

Tuionio takes education from Swarbrick, Kerekere health from Genter, and Menendez March social development from Jan Logie.

Logie will be the party’s musterer – the equivalent of a whip – and will hold the Workplace Relations and Safety portfolio.

Former conservation minister Eugenie Sage keeps the conservation portfolio and picks up environment.

The Green Party has three new MPs for two new slots this term, as long-time MP Gareth Hughes retired at the election.