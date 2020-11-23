National looks set to return to Māori electorates after two decades

The National Party looks set to run candidates in the Māori electorates in the 2023 election.

Leader Judith Collins confirmed the party’s board is keen on the idea, although a formal decision has yet to be made.

The last election National ran candidates in the seats was 2002. It didn’t run candidates in 2005 and has continued to stay away from the Māori seats since then.

Collins told Stuff that there had been ongoing discussions with the National Party board about running in the seats, and the board was broadly supportive. If the board gives the go-ahead, the party could start looking for candidates who would run in the seats in 2023.

“The President [Peter Goodfellow] is supportive and board members have been very supportive,” Collins said.

“My view is firmly that while the seats are there we should be standing in them,” Collins said.

In 2004, then-leader Don Brash said that he didn’t want to run candidates in the Māori seats.

In a press release from 2004, Brash said this was because National wanted to eventually abolish the seats.

“National has a policy to wind up the Maori seats [SIC]. That was the intention of Parliament in 1867 when they were first established. As a party, we are determined to deliver a process that gives all New Zealanders equality in our democracy.

“This is a stand on the principle that all of us are equal before the law, and in the eyes of Parliament. It is about building a democracy without race-based features. We will be asking Maori for their Party vote so that we can unchain Maori from the grievance industry and give them the same opportunities that other New Zealanders would enjoy under National – a more prosperous, secure country, with higher living standards for us all,” Bash said at the time.

Many in the Party would rather leave Brash-era politics of race in the past, but the policy of abolishing the Māori seats has remained on the books.

John Kirk-Anderson/Stuff Former National MP Jo Hayes wanted to run in a Māori electorate.

In 2008, under the leadership of John Key, National again campaigned on eventually abolishing the seats, but this was dropped when National went into Government with the Māori Party. Key later said that he wouldn’t abolish the seats even if he had the numbers to do so.

That position has since changed. Former MP Jo Hayes said earlier this year that she would like the opportunity to contest Te Tai Hauāuru if given the opportunity. Collins said then she was supportive of the idea, although the short lead time before the election made it impossible.

The issue came up again in a debate at the National Party’s AGM last weekend. A delegate pressed the board to change its position on the seats.

He told the board that National polled worse in his electorate of Waiariki than even Jami-Lee Ross’s Advance NZ Party.

“We lost to Labour, we lost to NZ First, we lost to the Party, we lost to Advance NZ. Jami-Lee Ross’s conspiracy theory party beat us in my electorate of Wairaiki and Ikaroa-Rāwhiti too, so my question to the board is, why don’t we stand candidates in the Māori seats, why are we the only party major party in New Zealand with no reference to the Treaty in our constitution?” he said, to applause from the floor.

The comments were made as part of a general debate from the floor, and Stuff understands that no formal vote was taken to endorse or not endorse returning to the seats.

As yet, there doesn’t appear to be any strong desire to change the party’s constitution to reflect the Treaty of Waitangi.

Collins’s sentiment appears to be shared by the Party at large. Not having candidates running in the seats means the Party isn’t represented at crucial meetings and misses out on party votes.

But some people have reservations. They say that finding candidates willing to run in the seats will be difficult – particularly as they’re almost certain to lose. National hasn’t won a Māori electorate seat since the Second World War.

The Party could choose to compensate candidates who run in the seats with a high list placing, which would give them a better chance of getting into Parliament, but this could look like a quota system, something the Party is generally opposed to.

In 2002, the last year it ran in the seats, none of National’s Māori electorate seat candidates made it into Parliament, with the highest-ranked candidate sitting at number 30. Labour, by contrast, had Māori candidates ranked at 5, 11, and 19 that year, guaranteeing those MPs (who won their seats anyway) a place in Parliament.

National has already come under criticism for failing to attract high quality candidates at the current election. Running in seven more seats could make finding candidates even more difficult. National also has had a history of running strong Māori candidates in general electorate seats, which they are far more likely to win.

Collins said she’s aware of some good candidates who might be keen on running in the seats.

“I’ve already been advised of several high quality candidates,” Collins said.