Public servants warned to stop being cheap by sharing logins to flout media paywalls

Grant Robertson announces changes coming to the small business loan scheme as Jacinda Ardern reveals progress with the Cook Island travel bubble during Monday's post cabinet press conference.

The nation’s public servants were warned to stop being cheap when it came to taking out subscriptions to paywalled media sites.

Earlier this year, Finance Minister Grant Robertson warned public servants to stop sharing their logins to media sites with their offices to get around the cost of taking out large subscriptions to paywalled media sites.

In a letter released to Stuff under the Official Information Act, Robertson told public service bosses including Reserve Bank Governor Adrian Orr and EQC chair Michael Cullen that he’d been aware that some people in the public service had been taking out a small number of subscriptions to media sites and then sharing those logins around the organisation.

READ MORE:

* Twenty years of inaction have led to a toxic NZ housing market

* Full fat or slimmed-down? Tech offers cheaper options

* It may be if, rather than how, the Government pays back the Covid debt mountain



This has the effect of reducing costs for the organisation, but is against those media companies’ terms of use.

“It has been brought to my attention that some organisations take out small subscriptions that are then shared widely across the organisation," Robertson said.

Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images Finance Minister Grant Robertson warned public servants not to be cheap when it comes to taking out subscriptions ot media websites

“I encourage you to look at the nature of subscription licensing that your organisation currently holds to ensure that it appropriately reflects the number of users registered.”

The letters were sent in May-June of this year, after the Government agreed to the first media support package. A promised second package never eventuated.

That package set aside $1.3 million for government departments to purchase organisation-wide news service subscriptions or donations.

Robertson's letter was to encourage organisations to take-up subscriptions.

“New Zealand’s media sector has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 response due to a drastic drop in advertising revenue.

“At the same time, media has a vital role during the response period in ensuring ongoing access to reliable and up-to-date news coverage and keeping New Zealanders informed while Covid-19 restrictions are in place.

“Private media are critical in supporting the production of news and journalism and ensuring our democracy has a strong and independent fourth estate,” Robertson said.

He said that subscriptions would “assist by providing immediate revenue to New Zealand news services, to help them to continue to provide these valuable services”.

“It will also ensure your staff have access to a diversity of voices and perspectives which can inform their work.”