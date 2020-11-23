Government fast-tracks consenting of 160 houses and a factory

Island Child Charitable Trust Manager Danielle Bergin has built tiny homes on her property in order to house those in need. (Video first published October 2020).

The Government is fast-tracking the consenting of 160 homes and a foam factory.

Environment Minister David Parker said the Government would be putting three more projects through the fast-track consenting process, using a law passed last term.

The fast-track allows the Government to dramatically reduce the time it takes to consent new development.

The three projects are a Dominion Rd mixed-use commercial and residential development in Auckland, the Ohinewai Foam Factory in Huntly, and the Vines subdivision in Richmond.

“It is great to see that the fast-track consenting process is working. Today we have referred a mix of potential projects that, if approved, will support an Auckland development and provide a much-needed boost to two of our provinces,” Parker said.

The two housing projects comprise 117 dwellings in Dominion Rd and 48 in Richmond.

The foam factory will eventually make foam for bedding and couches.

“Speeding up the consenting process means that these projects have the potential to sooner deliver much needed jobs and promote regional economic growth,” Parker said.

“If the three projects gain approval, it is estimated together they could create more than 2000 jobs during the construction phase, and around 200 permanent jobs once the projects are completed, as well as enable up to 160 new dwellings,” Parker said.

“The projects will provide housing in a provincial area that is experiencing high demand, diversify economies and support well-functioning urban environments across the country.”

The projects will go to a panel, which will make a decision on the consents.

A decision on the applications is expected to be made by the expert panel in early 2021.