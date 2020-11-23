National Party to examine election campaign and candidate selection process in review of devastating election loss

The former leader didn’t hold back after the party’s election loss.

The National Party has released the terms of reference for the review of its drastic election loss.

The review will examine several aspects of the loss, including the full three-year term preceding it, the performance of caucus, and the party’s selection of candidates.

The election campaign’s “strategy, narrative and execution” will also come under the spotlight.

DAVID WHITE/STUFF National is reviewing the party’s devastating loss.

Party leader Judith Collins has been promising a review since the defeat, which saw her party with 23 fewer MPs than in 2017, and winning just over half the votes of rival Labour.

The review will be undertaken by a five-person panel chaired by former NZTA board member Mark Darrow, a professional director with a history of party involvement.

Former National Party president Judy Kirk is on the review panel, alongside former National MP and minister Kate Wilkinson, professional director and businesswoman June McCabe, and young multimillionaire Jamie Beaton, the head of an education consulting company.

Party president Peter Goodfellow, who was re-elected over the weekend at the party’s annual general meeting, announced the review’s terms of reference with no notice late on Monday.

Goodfellow said that 2020, a year with three different National leaders, had been difficult for the party.

“There is no doubt that 2020 was a difficult year for the National Party, and we would be foolish not to comprehensively review every aspect of our approach to the campaign and our work throughout the last term of Parliament. Our party membership rightly expects this and we will deliver on it,” Goodfellow said.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff National Party president Peter Goodfellow.

“We are committed to utilising the review results to help shape this next term, to carry out the work and changes required to position the party well into the future, and to ensure these improvements are implemented for the 2023 campaign itself.”

The terms of review cover four broad areas: “Preparations throughout the three-year term by all elements of the party, including candidate selection and caucus performance; the election campaign including the political environment, strategy, narrative and execution; the strategic internal, social, and economic challenges and opportunities facing the National Party in the next term; and improvement recommendations for the next three years and the 2023 campaign.”

Goodfellow said the review panel would focus on areas the party could actually change itself.

“The review panel are asked to focus on areas that the party has or could have control over and can effect positive change on.”

This is despite his own comments over the weekend, when he put some blame for the loss on the prime minister’s “televangelistic” Covid-19 briefings and the media.

Goodfellow said the panel was a good mix of people who knew the party well but were not involved in the campaign itself.

Submissions close on December 21 with a draft report due back early in the new year.

The party has not committed to making a full version of the report public.