New Parliament brings old debates as Judith Collins and Jacinda Ardern fail to shift dial on first day back

Māori Party co-leaders Rawiri Waititi and Debbie Ngarewa-Packer walked out of Parliament during its first session.

OPINION: It’s a whole new Parliament. Dozens of new MPs, the return of the Māori Party, and the exit of NZ First.

But you could hardly tell during the first big debate in the House, with Labour and National’s leaders firing off the same arguments they made throughout the election campaign last year – and in years prior.

Judith Collins said Labour had failed on the goals it set for itself, much as she has been saying ever since she became leader. She stretched back into more traditional National attack lines on Labour, saying the Government was “soft on crime” and police were feeling “disempowered and disrespected”. And she attacked the debt track Labour was on, saying “lax spending” was burdening future generations.

Rob Kitchin/Stuff Judith Collins and Jacinda Ardern debate in the House.

Jacinda Ardern, for her part, mostly discussed the Covid-19 response, something the country has heard her talk about almost daily since March. She pulled out some other vintage lines too, taking umbrage at National attacking her over housing.

Ardern took the opportunity to relish in the election win, noting she would hear cheering from her caucus whenever she mentioned many parts of the country, and to poke at a National Party still licking its wounds – the kind of treatment she would remember well from the three elections Labour lost while she was an MP.

READ MORE:

* Election 2020: A lesson in trusting democracy

* Election 2020: A bit of swearing but no sausage rolls were thrown

* Election 2020: What happens next following Labour's historic win

* Election 2020: 'We will be back': National's tumultuous term in Opposition ends in parting words from Judith Collins

* The last day of the coalition: Parliament wraps up with brutal jokes and moments of gratitude



Collins had noted in her speech that she was part of a small intake of National MPs in 2002 – just like the small intake of 2020 – but three of that intake had eventually become leaders: John Key, Don Brash, and herself.

This opened up an opportunity for Ardern to bring up the possibility of one of the new National MPs – former Air NZ CEO Chris Luxon – soon replacing Collins as leader.

Her address-in-reply speech followed a speech from the throne which basically just repeated the Labour Party’s manifesto, itself hardly a comprehensive programme.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Jacinda Ardern speaks during her address-in-reply speech.

More money would be spent on infrastructure and training incentives, the minimum wage would be raised and Fair Pay Agreements introduced, and the Resource Management Act repealed and replaced.

The speech from the throne was so bereft of surprises that most news outlets headlined on one tiny scrap of new information: that the Covid-19 vaccine would be free. This was new, yes, but also fairly obvious for a country like New Zealand.

The sharpest lines for Collins and Ardern came in relation to housing.

She adopted an attack line Phil Twyford, conspicuously absent from the House, once used well in Opposition: that houses were making more money than workers could with salaries. (This is true, as is the fact that Collins and Ardern have sworn off ever taxing that increase.)

“In the three years since Labour was elected, the median house price has gone up by more than $200,000, and in that same period, a worker on the median income had earned about $160,000 – that's a disgrace. It's a sad state of affairs, and it needs fixing right now,” Collins said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff The 53rd Parliament settles in.

Ardern responded in her speech by pointing to the actions of the last National government on housing.

“I will forever find it galling to be lectured by the Leader of the Opposition who left us a housing crisis, denied it was a housing crisis, and, I have to say, whose major response to that housing crisis – their major response to the housing crisis – was to sell state houses, to cut the public housing waiting list, and on the one thing that apparently would make all the difference, planning, they did absolutely nothing.”

Simon Bridges, still on the front bench after all this time, gave some helpful advice to Ardern during the section on housing.

“Just stop talking! Avoid the subject! This isn’t going to go well for the next three years!”

Unfortunately, a technicality meant that the only new party in Parliament this term – the Māori Party – were unable to speak during their address-in-reply debates as leaders.

This could have been remedied with a motion, but again a procedural problem – understandable for a new MP – saw both members storm out of the House.

Luckily, the House was still treated to some new voices in the form of moving maiden speeches from new Labour MPs Ibrahim Omer and Arena Williams. One hopes they are able to bring some new debate lines to the rest of the Parliamentary year.