Government to urgently legalise pill testing before the summer festival season

The Government will urgently legalise pill testing before the summer festival season.

Pill testing allows outfits such as Know Your Stuff NZ to test illicit drugs at festivals and tell users what is in them, as some drugs are sold as MDMA but actually contain other substances, for example bath salts, that increase the risk of psychosis.

It currently exists in a legal grey area, with festival hosts technically liable for prosecution if they knowingly provide a venue for illicit drug use. Efforts to legalise it last term were stopped by NZ First.

No one has ever been prosecuted for this, but it has kept pill testing from becoming widespread because of the legal risk.

The Government will pass an urgent bill legalising testing on Tuesday that will expire before consulting on regulations for a longer-term solution, Health Minister Andrew Little announced.

“This law change today provides these services with narrow and time-limited protection this summer against prosecution for short-term possession of illegal drugs while they test them,” Little said.

“In the new year, the Government will develop and consult on regulations so that by this time next year, a full system will be in place to regulate drug checking service over the long term.

“This gives welcome reassurance to those operating the services and festival organisers who host them that they will not be criminalised for their efforts to keep young New Zealanders safe this summer.”

Little said the Government was not encouraging drug use but was minimising harm.

“This is not about condoning young New Zealanders’ use of drugs. We would prefer they didn’t. But the evidence is that, when allowed to operate, drug checking services can significantly reduce drug harm.

“Preliminary findings from a recent Victoria University of Wellington study suggest the law change we are making today is likely to increase uptake of drug checking by festival organisers and therefore festival goers.”

Ardern signalled after signing a co-operation agreement with the Green Party that she wanted more movement on the matter.

“I would say this is something we can move on. That is a basic safety issue. That is about saving lives, and I do think people appreciate that,” Ardern said.

NZ First blocked attempts at changing the law in the last term, although a workaround was eventually established with a pilot scheme being funded by the Government.

National’s justice spokesman Simon Bridges said National would oppose the bill as it was worried it would encourage illicit drug use.

He said many deaths overseas were from pure MDMA – not other substances – and a test would give drugtakers an “all clear”.

Bridges acknowledged this was a different stance than that held by the Young Nats.

ACT health spokeswoman Brooke van Velden said her party would support the move.

“It’s a fact that many people choose to take pills at concerts and festivals, and no one wants to be the loved one of a tragic fatality that could have been avoided,” van Velden said.

Green Party drug reform spokeswoman Chloe Swarbrick welcomed the news.

“The Greens have long called for this sensible approach to reduce drug harm at festivals, and delivered a 6200-strong petition calling for legalisation last October,” Swarbrick said.

“By legalising drug checking services, festival goers will be able to check substances and dispose safely of them. It also means festival organisers and service providers like Know your Stuff will no longer be putting themselves at legal risk for providing these lifesaving services.

“All drugs carry risk, but pushing people who use them into the shadows makes them riskier. Today is a win for sensible drug law reform, and marks an important step towards treating drugs as a health issue.”

The Drug Foundation’s deputy executive director Ben Birks Ang said the NGO was “thrilled” with the move which would “save lives”.

“As the Government works through how to make this offering a standard feature of New Zealand’s health approach to drug use, we encourage the Government to think about the practicalities of offering services throughout the country. Both equipment and staffing need to be part of this.”