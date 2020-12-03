The Government is $5 billion better off than expected, as Covid-19 economic bounceback continues

A new survey has found that housing is more of a concern to New Zealanders than the threat of unemployment.

The New Zealand economy continues to defy gravity with Government accounts showing that its books are sitting $4.8 billion better than expected.

The Covid-19 economic carnage meant the Government was expecting to book a deficit of $8.6b as higher unemployment led to lower tax revenue and higher expenses.

Instead, the deficit for the four months to the end of October was just $3.8b.

Core Crown tax revenue was $29.9b – $2.9b more than forecast. GST was the big tax winner, as higher-than-expected spending meant the GST take of $8.3b for those four months was $1.6b above forecast.

Expenses are much lower too. The Government has spent $35.7b in the last four months, $1.6b less than it expected to.

This was almost all down to the cost of the wage subsidy coming in a full $1.4b below forecast.

Finance Minister Grant Robertson said the accounts reflected positive signs in the economy.

“Overall, the Government accounts are holding up well, which is a result of the Government’s action to support the New Zealand economy through a once-in-a-lifetime economic shock,” Robertson said.

Today’s accounts released by Treasury are the latest in a series of better-than-expected economic data.

Although New Zealand is still in the grips of a large economic crisis, unemployment data and crown accounts haven’t suffered as much as expected.

Credit card spending has remained high, and the unemployment rate, at 5.3 per cent is well below forecast.

Treasury will release its Half-Year Economic and Fiscal Update later this month, which will have more up-to-date and realistic forecasts about the economy going forward.