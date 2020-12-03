Westpac reveals billion-dollar risk of climate change to its borrowers

Parliament has declared a climate emergency noting the "devastating impact" volatile weather will have on New Zealand.

Westpac is warning that 2 per cent to 3 per cent of its mortgages are exposed to sea-level rise, including 2.3 per cent of the bank’s $55.2 billion worth of residential mortgages.

The bank also says 2.9 per cent of its agricultural mortgage portfolio and 2.1 per cent of its commercial portfolio are vulnerable to sea-level rise.

The declaration comes as part of Westpac’s first climate risk report. It’s the first bank in New Zealand to publish a report of this kind and it comes as the Government rolls out changes to make all large organisations publish similar reports.

Westpac’s analysis looked at potential global warming of 1.5 degrees Celsius to 4C by 2050. The bank wanted to know how much of its lending would be vulnerable to a one-in-10-year shock.

It found that $1.2b of the bank’s residential mortgage book was vulnerable to sea-level rise.

Karen Silk, Westpac’s customer experience hub general manager, said the report would encourage the bank’s customers to think about their own personal risk.

Ross Giblin/Stuff Westpac has revealed the cost of climate change to the bank.

The bank didn’t have access to property-by-property data so it wasn’t able to model climate risks for individual properties. She said she hoped that concerned customers would talk to their local councils about the level of risk that climate change posed.

“What we are doing here … is trying to create information that will enable people to start making decisions in relation to the individual or properties that they own,” Silk said.

Another concern for the owners of those properties will be increasing insurance premiums.

“Through risk-based pricing we anticipate that over the coming years many of these properties will see insurance premiums increase. In some cases insurance may become unaffordable or unobtainable," Silk said.

“When and how insurers adjust pricing is uncertain, but it is a key risk factor for the bank as we require the houses we lend on to be adequately insured.”

Silk said she hoped the report would provide information to people and get them to think about their continued ability to purchase insurance – and to afford rising premiums.

A report from climate and insurance specialist Belinda Storey for the Deep South National Science Challenge, published this week, found that expected median premiums for flood cover would rise to $10,000 in Auckland, $8700 in Wellington, $7600 in Christchurch and $7900 in Dunedin.

The bank is concerned about borrowers’ ability to pay these premiums.

“Higher premiums may impact customers’ ability to service debt, while inability to adequately insure properties could lower their value. This represents a credit risk to Westpac NZ,” the report said.