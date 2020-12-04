NZ Super Fund wants to own more infrastructure, from pipes to Tiwai Pt.

Councillor Jenny Condie was stopped from tabling allegations of underhand tactics by mayor Andy Foster ahead of a Shelly Bay land sale vote in November.

The NZ Super Fund’s efforts to build and run Auckland’s light rail network might have been scuppered by NZ First – but that’s not stopping the Super Fund from wanting to take a bigger and bigger stake in New Zealand’s infrastructure.

In fact, it’s keen to use the system it pioneered on Auckland light rail to help plug New Zealand’s infrastructure deficit: that means building things like water and sewer pipes for local councils, transport projects for the Government, and working out what to do with Tiwai Point when the Aluminium smelter eventually closes.

The Fund says it’s already been in touch with local councils over how it can help them upgrade ailing three waters infrastructure – that means the pipes that carry our freshwater, storm water and wastewater (sewerage).

They’ve also suggested they could get involved in building another crossing over Auckland’s Waitematā harbour – although that seems like a while away.

It’s all part of what the Fund calls a Public-Public Model(or Partnership - PPP). It’s similar to a Public-Private Partnership. The difference is that in the Private-Public model the Government does most of the legwork, working out what it wants to build and how – it only gets the private bit involved when it needs the cash to build and run the thing.

The Super Fund’s idea is different. The Super Fund gets involved at the beginning of the process designing what they want to build and how they plan to make a return from it. If it’s anything like light rail, the Fund and any partners it brings onboard will own the infrastructure for a number of years before ownership transfers back to the government or council.

Of course, all of this comes at a cost. Money saved by not having to fund the infrastructure upfront will be recouped in the form of some kind of charge down the track.

The Fund’s head of direct investments Will Goodwin is keen to invest in infrastructure across New Zealand.

“In applying that model we are looking at a range of scale projects because we think they need to be big and because of who NZ Super is we have an increased social licence,” Goodwin said.

“Big scale intergenerational projects whether they are second harbour crossings, light rail, three waters replacement,” Goodwin said.

Goodwin said that early stage talks had been held with “stakeholders” including councils, who appear likely to be the first cab off the rank – if that is, councils agree to let the Fund own and operate water services.

Councils might not have a choice - with many up against their debt limits and appetite for rates rises dwindling there’s a strong incentive to take costs off council balance sheets.

But this could all come at a cost. The Fund needs to make a return on its investment and fund managers conceded that if they invested heavily in New Zealand they would be looking for higher returns to compensate for the risk of concentrating their investment in one market.

“We need to be open and transparent about the returns and the risks that we are expecting, we’re not trying to hide anything,” Goodwin said.

“As we go through and negotiate with Government we can be benchmarked and ensure that there is value for money for the Crown and local government and our capital is fairly priced,” he said.

There are also other hurdles. The Super Fund’s governing legislation means that it can’t outright control anything it invests in – meaning it has to go in with a partner. In New Zealand, there’s a limited number of partners available for large infrastructure projects.

The Fund would like to change this – but that would require legislative amendments, which could be a while away.

In the case of three-waters reform, there are other concerns. Councils that have opted-in to the Government’s Three Waters reform programme have signed a memorandum of understanding committing them to keeping water assets in public ownership in return for Government funding.

It’s not clear if the Super Fund is sufficiently “public” to qualify as “publicly owned” under this definition.

Regardless, the Fund’s three waters proposition would probably appeal more to councils that had opted to go it alone and fund three waters infrastructure themselves.

The Fund is also keen to remain in the picture for Auckland Light Rail and is hopeful that the Government will come round.