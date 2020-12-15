Government policy 'not enough' to curb rising transport emissions, officials say

The PM says said “it’s only a good thing” people are out there to “urge ambition and action”.

Transport officials have delivered a scathing rebuke to current government transport policies to reduce emissions, saying they are “not enough” and calling for policies to increase the uptake of electric vehicles.

In a briefing to incoming minister Michael Wood, officials warned that the transport sector would need to be almost completely decarbonised for New Zealand to have a hope of reaching its 2050 goal of net zero emissions.

They also warned that New Zealand “will find it difficult to meet its obligations under the Paris Agreement on Climate Change to reduce emissions to 30 percent below 2005 levels for the period 2021– 2030”.

Transport is responsible for 47 per cent of New Zealand’s domestic CO2 emissions.

“This substantial share means that, without largely decarbonising transport, New Zealand cannot achieve its statutory target of net zero by 2050,” officials said.

Transport emissions have worsened dramatically – increasing by 90 per cent since 1990.

“Since 1990, transport emissions have increased by 90 per cent and within transport, road emissions have more than doubled.

“This growth compares with an increase of 17 per cent in agriculture, the largest emitting sector.”.

Alex Burton/Stuff A traffic jam in Auckland. Transport emissions have increased by 90 per cent since 1990.

Officials said decarbonising road transport would have to take the lead in policy development as road transport accounted for 91 per cent of transport emissions.

Despite this, emissions are projected to keep rising until 2024, with an increase in vehicle kilometres travelled due to population and economic growth expected before Covid-19.

Emissions would then plateau before slowly declining closer to 2030.

Officials warned that even this forecast “is now considered to be too optimistic”.

“This means that transport emissions are likely to rise beyond 2024. This reflects a slower projected uptake of EVs [electric vehicles] and other lower emission vehicles,” officials said.

Time is running out

Officials warned that time is running out to decarbonise the vehicle fleet – largely because New Zealanders love to run their cars into the ground. New vehicles bought today will likely be on the road for 20 years or more.

Officials also warned that New Zealand could become a dumping ground for vehicles that are so dirty they get banned in other countries.

“Vehicles entering the fleet today will be driven until they are 20 years old on average. This means that, if New Zealand is to achieve a low or zero emissions fleet by 2050, nearly all the vehicles entering the fleet need to be low or zero emissions by 2030.

“New Zealand risks being exported vehicles that other countries have banned. Many states (including right-hand drive suppliers the UK and Japan) are considering or have set dates after which petrol and diesel car sales will no longer be allowed, starting from as early as 2025,” officials said.

Despite this, they warned that current policies were not enough to “given the size of the shift required in a closing window of time”.

Officials said that current policies would “stem some growth in transport emissions”.

“However, stopping the growth, and starting decarbonisation, is likely to depend on placing a higher priority on investment, policies and innovation that allow New Zealanders to make sustainable transport choices,”

They said that we need to “rapidly decarbonise light vehicles”.

“The light vehicle fleet is responsible for more than 90 percent of road travel, and the fleet is almost all fuelled by petrol and diesel,” officials said.

The Government tried to implement a feebate and emissions standard policy last term, but NZ First blocked both. Labour then dropped the feebate scheme, but remained wedded to the emissions standard policy.

Officials’ remarks suggest they are still keen on the feebate.

“Methods to decarbonise light vehicle transport in New Zealand are known, so doing this quickly is ambitious but achievable,” they said.

“The immediate opportunity is to accelerate the turnover of the light vehicle fleet to low emissions vehicles.

“These vehicles will be predominantly electric but hybrid vehicles and low carbon fuels have a role to play.

Officials said that policy work on the clean car standard was well advanced but said that it would deliver “complementary measures to boost demand for low emission vehicles and lift their supply over the short term”.