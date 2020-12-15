Premier house 'dated and basic' and in need of upgrade, prime minister's officials warn

Premier House in 2015. Officials say it is “dated and basic”.

A briefing to the prime minister has called her official residence “dated and basic” and in need of urgent upgrades.

It reveals that without recent work the building would not have met the Government’s own Healthy Homes Standards.

The prime minister has an official residence in Wellington, Premier House on Tinakori Rd, where she resides while in the capital.

Another ministerial house – typically occupied by the deputy prime minister – is on Bolton Stt.

Officials from Ministerial Services, who operate the properties, wrote in their briefing that “further significant investment” was needed for the residence and they were keen on a decision in November 2020.

Investment was already made in upgrading Premier House’s security arrangements last term – leading to some controversy.

But the officials said more work was needed.

Ross Giblin John Key and John Kerry in Premier House in 2016. Officials said the interior needed an uplift.

“While the properties meet minimum building and residential tenancy requirements, the condition of the residences, and of the state reception areas at Premier House, remains dated and basic,” they wrote.

“To strengthen the long-term management of Crown-owned properties, the Department is seeking to identify and agree future standards for the residential and function areas, and to develop management plans to reach and maintain these standards.”

The officials say they are considering options for “alternative governance and oversight” and “independent advice”. This suggests the decisions over Premier House may be handed over to a body that is not under the control of the prime minister – making decision over whether or not to upgrade the properties significantly less politically delicate.

Ross Giblin Officials said Premier House was “dated and basic”.

They suggest that brining forward planned investment could help the Covid-19 economic recovery.

“There are opportunities within the portfolio to support the recovery by bringing forward planned investments that would provide work for New Zealand suppliers and businesses, and would improve infrastructure,” the officials wrote.

“Potential opportunities include upgrades to the Department’s facilities for receiving official parties at Auckland Airport; undertaking remediation work at Crown-owned properties; and installing charging infrastructure to support the electrification of the Crown fleet.”

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has been asked for comment on the matter.

The briefing also revealed that 40 per cent of the Crown Car fleet was now electric – although many of the vehicles would also be able to operate on petrol.

The Government’s 77 crown cars, mostly located in Auckland, Wellington, and Christchurch, ferry around ministers and the leader of the opposition.

The department expected to go all-electric by 2025/2026 with 60 per cent electric by June 2021.