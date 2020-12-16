Some cash, please: Many government departments want more funding after Covid-19

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sits down with Stuff political editor Luke Malpass to review the year that was.

The Government’s new ministers had barely sat down at their new desks before they were inundated with requests for more money.

Departments across the public sector wanted more cash, particularly following cost blowouts from Covid-19, according to the briefings for incoming ministers (BIMs), released on Tuesday.

The ministries of Education, Health, Justice, Business Innovation and Employment, and Foreign Affairs and Trade all made suggestions for new or increased funding. So too did the Managed Isolation and Quarantine team, Environmental Protection Agency, Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet, Ministerial Services team, and the intelligence agencies.

ROBERT KITCHIN A selection of the briefings for incoming ministers released on Tuesday.

Some wanted money for new projects, others were for increases to baseline funding. Even the Prime Minister’s team in Ministerial Services were keen on more money – to upgrade her house.

Treasury, meanwhile, suggested that new taxes or spending cuts would eventually be needed to keep the Government on a sustainable financial footing.

Most of this funding would come from the Crown directly, but two agencies suggested funding that would come more directly from the public: the ACC warned levies might need to rise and NZ Transport Agency wanted to investigate congestion pricing.

READ MORE:

* Inland Revenue says savings from previous years can plug hole from 2020

* IRD faces huge financial shortfall after delay in transformation programme



Some were more explicit than others: The Ministry of Education makes a very direct bid for increased departmental funding, while the Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet more subtly note cost pressures, and the Ministry of Justice detail an ongoing Treasury process surrounding their budget.

Covid-19 played a big role in many of these funding shortfalls.

Joseph Johnson/Stuff The money for Managed Isolation and Quarantine hotels was due to run out in December but it is likely Cabinet will have approved more funding since.

MBIE note that half of their revenue usually comes from third-party sources through fees and levies, but this had dropped to 37 per cent because of Covid-19.

Officials there noted that “in the absence of new Crown funding, the current shortfall will need to be funded through changes in service levels or investment across MBIE.” This was difficult to do however as much of the funding from one sector of MBIE could not be re-prioritised legally, as it had been collected for a specific purpose.

The Ministry of Education was very direct in its request for more departmental funding, saying it faced “significant sustainability challenges to its department baseline going forward.” This was due to falls in funding that would come as time-limited funding ended over the next two years, particularly one-off property sales and Covid-19 relief initiatives.

Education also faced cost pressures from wage inflation and or partially funding initiatives that would require “significant resources.”

Kevin Stent/Stuff The Ministry of Education made a very direct call for more cash.

The Ministry of Health note that funding had not kept up with demand following the 2008 Global Financial Crisis but higher levels of investment by the Labour-led Government had stabilised district health boards’ overall financial position.

It noted that a Treasury review from 2016 projected health spending would need to rise significantly in future years to maintain the “current offer,” however.

The team running Managed Isolation and Quarantine are also very direct, saying they face “immediate funding challenges” and current funding is projected to run out in December. These hotels are currently costing the Government about $2m a day.

Cabinet was due to consider further funding for managed isolation before the end of the year.

Some funding pressures came from Government schemes working more effectively than expected.

The Warm Up New Zealand grant, a subsidy to insulate homes, was changed in April to fund 90 per cent of an insulation instead of 67 per cent.

This saw it massively overshoot its target of 25,000 homes before June 2021. It’s now expected it will fund 40,000 homes.

The Justice Ministry detailed a long battle for more funding, with officials arguing the sector had been underfunded for years.

“The Ministry’s operating funding over the last 10 years has placed us under significant financial pressure. Long-term under-investment and investment trade-offs have made it difficult to maintain our services and support our ageing property and technology assets,” the officials wrote.

A review of the Ministry of baseline funding was underway with Treasury.

A Government spokesperson said significant funding had already been made available through the Covid Response and Recovery Fund to assist Government departments affected by reductions in income as a result of COVID-19.

“The Government’s budget is also very constrained as a result of Covid and any requests for more funding would need to be considered through the normal Budget process,” the spokesperson said.