Government forecasts five years of big house price growth but there is some good news

The Reserve Bank is under attack for pouring fuel on the house price bonfire with its latest move to boost the economy, but its defenders say it’s not the bank's job to control the housing market.

Treasury has given Finance Minister Grant Robertson an early Christmas present in the form of a rosy economic outlook for the next four years, although a skyrocketing house price growth has forced the Government into announcing a housing package early in the new year.

The forecasts came in the form of HYEFU – Treasury's December forecasts. It is a time when the Treasury gets to say what it thinks the economy will look like over the next five years.

There is still a lot of economic pain. And inequality will only deepen as incomes, house prices and the economy as a whole all grow at different speeds.

Do not expect a bargain in the housing market any time soon – in fact, housing will only become more unaffordable with prices rising at double the rate of wages.

Before the election, Treasury was forecasting a brief dip in house prices. Having been proved well and truly wrong, it is now expecting rampant house price growth over the next five years.

Next year, prices are expected to grow four times faster than wages and five times faster than the economy as a whole, rising 8.5 per cent.

House price growth will slow but will run at about twice the speed of wages and the economy as a whole for the next four years. Treasury is pegging growth of above 5 per cent a year every year until 2025. The one exception is 2022, when it is forecasting 4.5 per cent growth.

Responding to those figures, Robertson said that the Government would be announcing new housing policies early next year, having been given policy advice from the Reserve Bank and Treasury.

Housing Minister Megan Woods might also be looking at ways of increasing housing supply.

Wages, by contrast, are expected to grow 2.3 per cent next year and 2.2 per cent the year after. Wages only rise above 3 per cent in 2025 – growing at 3.3 per cent.

Unemployment, currently hovering above 6 per cent, does not get back down to where it was before the pandemic until 2025 and it will stay above 6 per cent until 2023.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern listens to Finance Minister Grant Robertson during the first question time of the new government in the House of Representatives debating chamber at Parliament.

And the creaking and groaning machinery of the state will continue to haemorrhage money. District health board (DHB) deficits are expected to average $600 million a year – an optimistic measurement with Treasury warning there was “a significant risk that DHBs' deficits may be higher”.

“The DHB sector is likely to face significant cost pressures in the future to maintain the delivery of existing services,” Treasury said.

The economy as a whole, will grow – and fast. Treasury is pegging 1.5 per cent growth next year, picking up to 2.5 per cent in 2022, before roaring ahead with 3.7 per cent growth in 2023, 3.8 per cent in 2024, and 3.2 per cent in 2025.

The Government's own books are likely to look much better than was feared in the Treasury's last set of forecasts, which were delivered just before the election. An improving economy means higher tax receipts and lower expenses on things like benefits.

Treasury expects the Government to take in about $4 billion more in tax each year for the next four years than it did before the election. It also expects its expenses to be $5.3b lower next year.

There will still be large deficits. Next year, there will be a $21.6b deficit, dropping to $7.5b by 2024. Those are large deficits but they are between $10b and $3.9b lower each year than Treasury feared a few months ago.

A stronger economy, less borrowing and smaller deficits means the Government will be borrowing far less than initially feared.

Net core Crown debt will rise to 52.6 per cent of GDP (gross domestic product) by 2023 before falling to 46.9 per cent of GDP by 2025.

However, this measurement counts the effects of the Reserve Bank’s unconventional monetary policy tools – essentially the bank’s decision to create money to inject into the economy by buying debt and funding banks.

If you moderate these unconventional tools by considering the fact that the money creation creates an asset well as a liability, net core Crown debt is even lower – rising to 44.8 per cent in 2023 and falling to 45.5 per cent by 2025.