Speaker Trevor Mallard says he almost immediately regretted 'rape' comment

Chris Bishop was stunned as Trevor Mallard admitted he knew ‘within 24 hours’ he was wrong about suggesting there was a "rapist" in Parliament.

The man who sued Speaker Trevor Mallard over a “rape” comment has an ongoing employment case against Parliamentary Service, it has been revealed.

The Speaker was grilled by the governance and administration select committee on Wednesday afternoon over a defamation cast against him that has cost the taxpayer $333,000.

National Party MPs are calling for the Speaker to resign over the matter.

Mallard said he almost immediately regretted describing the series of sexual assault complaints in a review of parliamentary culture as “rape” – but he did not apologise for the matter sooner as it soon became an employment issue and then a legal case.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Trevor Mallard speaks while in the background a mascot from the Taxpayers' Union holds a fake invoice.

He said he did not settle the matter earlier as the man accusing him of defamation was seeking $450,000 – about three times what he eventually received.

MALLARD: I DID NOT CONNECT COMPLAINTS TO MAN

Proceedings were brought against Mallard by a parliamentary staffer, who said he felt bullied out of Parliament by the Speaker after Mallard falsely described allegations of “sexual assault” as rape.

Mallard had been discussing a complaint of a “sexual assault” contained in the Debbie Francis review of Parliament on Radio NZ in 2019, when he said he interpreted that as rape.

“We are talking about serious sexual assault, well that, for me, that is rape. That is the impression I get from the report,” Mallard said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff National Party MP Chris Bishop was among those questioning Trevor Mallard.

Mallard said he had not connected these allegations to this individual in that interview – and he had not known about the case.

But later in the day when a new investigation was opened and the man was stood down, Mallard did say a danger to women had been removed from the building.

Parliamentary Service chief executive Raf Gonzalez said the man still had an open employment claim against Parliamentary Service, that had cost about $37,500 in legal fees thus far.

SPEAKER APOLOGISES

The Speaker apologised to the staffer at the centre of a matter at the start of the select committee hearing, saying he had an incorrect understanding of what constituted “rape” at the time. He also apologised to the public, Parliament, and the women who came forward to the Francis Review.

Mallard issued an apology to the media, apologising to the man for the “distress and humiliation” caused to the man.

“Trevor Mallard accepts that his understanding of the definition of rape at that time was incorrect and that the alleged conduct did not amount to rape (as that term is defined in the Crimes Act 1961) and that it was incorrect of him to suggest otherwise,” the statement said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Trevor Mallard faced a tough reception from National MPs who have been calling for his resignation.

Mallard said on Wednesday the error had distracted from those who came forward to the Francis Review and he regretted that.

“My error has diverted attention away from their stories and the good work that is being done to improve the culture of Parliament. That is something I regret.”

He also reiterated that the decision to change the rules so that any Speaker’s legal costs would be covered was made on a bipartisan basis and the specific decision around his legal costs was made by deputy Speaker Anne Tolley, not him.

A member of the Taxpayers' Union lobby group held a mock invoice while dressed in the group’s pig mascot costume during the committee meeting, but was asked to leave before questions began.

Members of the public are not allowed to make political statements while observing select committee.

National Party leader Judith Collins has said Mallard has lost National’s confidence and should resign.

She told Radio NZ on Wednesday she wanted a direct apology and a resignation from the Speaker.

“It is not simply the fact that it has cost a tremendous amount of money but actually, it has cost a former staff member of Parliamentary Service their job and their reputation,” Collins said.

“We are not going to let this drop.”

National has no ability to vote Mallard out as Speaker as Labour holds a majority.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said Labour retains confidence in Mallard as Speaker, despite the “mistake”.

National did not oppose Mallard’s election as Speaker in late November, with Collins saying the party “supports you in your role as the Speaker of the House”.