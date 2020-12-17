Government forecasts five years of house price growth, outstripping wage growth

Property investors will now need 40 per cent equity when borrowing from ANZ.

The Government’s top economists have warned that house prices are likely to keep rising “for some time” as Treasury released its latest set of economic forecasts showing a nightmare scenario of house prices rising at about twice the rate of wages for the next five years.

Treasury’s Half Year Economic and Fiscal Update expects house prices to grow about four times faster than wages next year and about five times faster than the economy as a whole, rising 8.5 per cent in just twelve months. Wages are expected to rise just 2.3 per cent over the same period.

REINZ data for last month showed the national median house price reached a record high of $749,000 in November 2020, up 18.5 per cent from $632,000 in November 2019.

The Government, blindsided by the growth spurt, will spend the summer pondering what to do about the housing crisis. It’s received policy advice from Treasury and the Reserve Bank and it promises to announce changes to housing policy next year – this could include changes to tax and even a big Government building programme, Finance Minister Grant Robertson hinted at during a Treasury update in Wellington on Wednesday.

The Treasury predictions come as ANZ, New Zealand’s largest bank and the holder of the largest slice of the national mortgage book, suggested that New Zealanders need to accept that house prices should fall or risk a painful economic correction in the future.

“Political buy-in for a fundamental change within the housing market is needed.

“Allowing the market to function more freely would reap benefits, in aggregate and over time, even if some homeowners have to forego something now,” said the bank’s economists in its latest Property Focus report.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Finance Minister Grant Robertson has hinted at some changes coming in 2021 to deal with NZ’s soaring housing prices.

“Not only would this help affordability, but a managed supply-induced decline in house prices is a much better outcome than a painful correction, which is a risk under the current market structure.”

But major changes appear off the table, for the time being at least.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has previously said she wants “sustained moderation” of house prices, noting that Kiwis have an expectation that house prices will continue to rise.

Regardless of what the Government actually decides to do, its chief economic agency thinks the crisis won’t abate for some time. Its forecasters lay blame for the crisis on almost every part of government: from migration, to tax, to planning.

The crux of the problem is that “population growth has outpaced growth in new dwellings over the past decade”.

The Treasury blames this problem on dirigiste land-use laws that make it difficult for the housing market to build enough houses to properly meet market demand.

“Uncompetitive urban land markets constrain urban expansion, intensification and therefore the pace at which new housing can be brought into the market,” Treasury said

But Treasury also acknowledged that savers were directed towards investment in housing. Although tax wasn’t mentioned by name, it’s widely accepted that preferential tax treatment of housing has directed a wave of investment towards housing, pushing up prices.

“Housing is a preferred form of saving,” Treasury said.

“Therefore, when combined with periods of high population growth, there is an increased likelihood of growth in demand exceeding the pace of growth in supply, therefore raising prices”.

It’s widely expected the Government will announce some form of change to the tax settings around housing next year.

There is some good news on the horizon, but it’s patchy. Building consents are up, although Treasury thinks that uncertainty and capital constraints due to labour shortages will mean consent rates plateau next year. They are expected to recover by the end of 2022.

Any “sustained moderation” could be a long time away as Treasury is warning that a “sustained period of high dwellings completion and/or reduced population growth (due to border restrictions) will be required to fully address the shortage built up in the past, and based on past experience, prices are likely to rise for some time given the backlog”.

The backlog could be tested by borders reopening sometime next year, with Treasury forecasting net migration to rise to 43,000 a year by 2025.