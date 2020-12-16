Newspapers with election ad delivered on election day, breach reported to police

The Electoral Commission has referred eight matters relating to the general election and referendums to the Police, including a matter involving community newspapers. (File photo)

A publisher has been referred to police after three different community newspapers containing election advertisements were delivered on election day, breaching election day rules.

On Wednesday, the Electoral Commission announced it had referred eight matters relating to the general election and referendums to police, five of which were apparent breaches of the election day rules.

As well as the community newspapers containing an election ad, an email sent to voters and an election sign on display on election day were also referred to police.

It is an offence under the Electoral Act for a person to interfere with, or influence voters on election day.

That means you can’t publish or broadcast anything likely to influence voters until after voting closes at 7pm.

If a newspaper is published after 6pm on the day before election day, it counts as publishing it on election day.

For candidates the blackout means no more campaigning, billboards taken down the day before, no public-facing events planned for election day, and no Twitter or Facebook posts asking for votes.

It is against the law to publish or broadcast anything on election day which is likely to influence voters.

They also can’t conduct polls as that could influence the vote.

Another matter referred to police by the Electoral Commission related to a false statement on a special vote declaration.

Two matters related to a failure to include a promoter statement on referendum advertising.

The commission did not reveal the identities of the parties involved in the breaches.

It said it would not comment further as the matters were now with police.

NZME and Stuff have been approached for comment.