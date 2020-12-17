Ihumātao deal announced: Government to buy land for $29.9m and hold in trust, will be used for housing

The Government has struck a deal with the Māori King, Tūheitia, over the disputed land at Ihumātao, buying the property from Fletcher Building for $29.9 million and holding it in a trust.

The money comes from the Government’s Land for Housing Programme as there has been a commitment that there will be housing on the site.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff Pania Newton of Save Our Unique Landscape (SOUL) says she is "not so confident" about a deal being announced for Ihumātao any time soon.

The Auckland Council will maintain the land while the Kīngitanga leads a process to determine the future of the site, consulting with the mana whenua of the site. This would lead to another process that could take up to five years.

Housing Minister Megan Woods said all sides had made commitments that there would be some housing on the land, alongside some kind of conservation.

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff People were packing up at Ihumatao on Thursday.

“The exact form that takes will be agreed by the signatories to He Pūmautanga [the memorandum of understanding]. It could include papakāinga housing, housing for mana whenua and some public housing,” Woods said.

“It will be a sensitive development that recognises the special characteristics of the land.”

The deal, made explicitly outside the Treaty of Waitangi process, ends one chapter in a long-running dispute over the land, which was once a site of market gardens for local iwi but was confiscated by the New Zealand Government in 1863.

The land, near Auckland Airport, has been the site of continual protest since Fletcher Building acquired it for a housing development.

Matthew Rosenberg/Stuff Ihumatao protestors faced off against police earlier in the saga.

Fletcher Building had negotiated with local iwi in 2014 and scaled the housing project back, but the protestors contended that the land should be turned over entirely.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the Government would act as a mediator last term but was unable to progress any proposed solution because of heavy opposition from NZ First, who feared it would open up a “flood of action” on previously settled Treaty of Waitangi claims.

Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced the deal on Thursday.

“A memorandum of understanding, He Pūmautanga, has been signed by the Kīngitanga, the Crown and Auckland Council which sets out how parties will work together to decide the future of the land,” Robertson said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Deputy Prime Minister Grant Robertson announced the deal on Thursday.

Robertson said there would probably be fewer than the 450 houses Fletcher Building had planned – but he was unsure whether that amount was ever feasible.

He was adamant that the “unique” deal wouldn’t have implications for the wider Treaty settlement process as the land had not been part of a Treaty settlement.

Privately held land is generally not a part of Treaty settlements.

Kīngitanga spokesman Rahui Papa said King Tūheitia had given his blessing to the resolution.

“After more than 160 years of alienation from Ihumātao, the descendants of the original owners will be reconnected with their whenua.”

The King visited Ihumātao in August last year and offered to facilitate discussions.

A steering committee has been established to lead the process featuring two representatives from the Crown, one from the Kīngitanga movement, and three from the group occupying the land.

Fletcher Building chief executive Ross Taylor said the sale price meant the company would broadly break even on the deal.

“We thank the Government for the pragmatic way they have approached this process. It hasn’t been easy, and we acknowledge their role,” Taylor said.

“We also acknowledge the iwi who we engaged with throughout the consenting and proposed master planning of the land. Any plans for the land are now a matter for the Crown and Kīngitanga.”

Political backlash likely

The deal is likely to spark a strong political backlash from the National Party and ACT, who opposed the prime minister intervening in the dispute.

National's finance spokesman, Michael Woodhouse, said taxpayers were paying for the Government’s bungling of a land dispute.

“Taxpayers aren’t a bank to be called upon to clean up the Government’s poor decisions, particularly when it is meddling in private property rights,” Woodhouse said.

“The Prime minister should never have involved herself in the Ihumātao dispute and taxpayers shouldn’t bailing her out now.

“The ramifications of this Crown deal go much further than the lost opportunity of building houses immediately. It will call all full and final Treaty settlements into question and set a dangerous precedent for other land occupations, like the one at Wellington’s Shelly Bay.

“More than 20,000 Kiwi families are on the waiting list for a home this Christmas. The Government should not be spending $30 million on stopping 480 much-needed houses from being built right now.”

Abigail Dougherty/Stuff The Auckland Council will maintain the land while the Kīngitanga leads a process to determine the future of the site.

ACT leader David Seymour said Ardern was interfering with private property rights.

“If you own land and someone squats on it, the prime minister won’t defend your property rights – she’ll use taxpayers’ money to buy the land off you,” Seymour said earlier this week.

“The prime minister’s job is to uphold the law, and none more so than private property rights. Instead she has thumbed her nose at the very legal framework that was designed with Māori and has worked so effectively to right past wrongs.”