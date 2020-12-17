Stuff referred to police over ads in community papers breached election day rules

Hundreds of copies of the Western Leader, Manukau Courier and Papakura Courier containing election advertising were delivered late, landing on election day, breaching the law.

Stuff has been referred to police after three of its Auckland community newspapers were delivered on election day containing election ads, breaching election day rules.

On Wednesday, the Electoral Commission announced it had referred eight matters relating to the general election and referendums to police.

On Thursday, Stuff confirmed hundreds of community newspapers across three titles featuring a political party ad were delivered on election day – Saturday, October 17.

The affected papers included about 100 copies of the Western Leader, delivered to Mettam Drive; 226 copies of the Papakura Courier, delivered to Conifer Grove, and 238 copies of the Manukau Courier, delivered to Kohanga Rd.

Stuff’s head of communications, Candice Robertson, said the affected papers were published mid-week, on Wednesday, October 14 and Thursday, October 15.

They should have been delivered on the day of publishing, according to Stuff’s agreement with its delivery contractor.

However, this did not happen, despite the contractor also providing guidance to their field supervisors that no election material should be delivered on the Saturday.

Hannah Peters/Getty Images Stuff was notified of the late delivery on election day, which was then referred to police on Wednesday.

“We're very disappointed this happened because we go to great lengths to adhere to electoral law,” Robertson said.

“As soon as we were notified of the issue by the Electoral Commission we took action to ensure no further papers had been delivered late.”

Under electoral law, news media cannot publish or broadcast anything likely to influence voters until after voting closes at 7pm.

If a newspaper is published after 6pm on the day before election day, it counts as publishing it on election day.

The delivery contractor had accepted responsibility for the late deliveries, Robertson said.