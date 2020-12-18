Extra $3b for Covid response after review slams Health Ministry response

The Government has pumped an extra $2.86 billion into the country’s testing and border response after a long-awaited report into testing revealed severe shortcomings at the Ministry of Health.

Responding to the report, Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said $1.74b would resource the managed isolation and quarantine (MIQ) system until June 2022, suggesting that the border will be at least partly closed for some time yet.

The cash injection comes as the Government finally released the Heather Simpson and Brian Roche report into testing and surveillance system. Roche also did a separate report into contact tracing.

The Ministry of Health copped severe criticism from both. Of the 28 recommendations made across the two reports, 25 are for the Ministry of Health.

Simpson and Roche warned that the current testing plan wasn’t well understood and could not “serve effectively for the next 24 to 36 months”.

Hipkins – himself the former Minister of Health – defended the Ministry, while committing to the recommendations.

“The Ministry has all year been at the heart of a massive response to a global pandemic that a year ago no-one could have foreseen,” Hipkins said.

“Cabinet has this week considered an update from the Ministry and other agencies on progress against the recommendations.

“Actions on five of the recommendations have been completed, with 23 underway," he said.

The new “approach” to managing the border will be up and running by March 2021.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Covid-19 Ministry Chris Hipkins will oversee a transfer of power away from the Ministry of Health

Overall, the Health Ministry will see its role in the border response diminish, although it will still oversee the public heath response, including strengthened surveillance testing and public health advice.

End-to-end management of the border including MIQ will be led by a “Border Executive Board” of interdepartmental chief executives.

The Simpson-Roche report doled out severe criticism of the Ministry of Health, which was in the firing line at the time the report was commissioned in the wake of the Auckland outbreak in August.

The ministry was criticised for giving “last minute instructions” to health sector service providers, and significant shifts in the target numbers for Covid-19 testing would be “delivered with little warning and little flexibility to manage efficient resource deployment”.

The reviewers were critical of the Ministry of Health’s communication to the health sector and the public, when making changes to policies such as who should be tested for Covid-19.

“Written communications are also often confusing. Documentation changes often without clear identification of the significant changes included.

Language is used inconsistently and with many publications it is very unclear as to who the target audience is,” the report read.

“This makes it very difficult to easily understand the changes which are being made.”

The reviewers said the “All-of-Government” (AoG) response team stood up for the Covid-19 response had “variable” effectiveness and -- while it made sense to create such an operation -- “the decision by the Ministry of Health not to participate did not improve understanding in either direction”.

The Ministry of Health had rightly been appointed the lead agency and principal advisor to the Government for the response, however the ministry had apparently decided this meant it shouldn’t consider “legitimate concerns” from other sectors.

“Too often decision-making papers have gone to Cabinet with little or no real analysis of options and little evidence of input from outside health or even from different parts of the health Ministry or sector. While this may have been understandable in the first weeks of the response it should not be continuing eight months into an issue as we are currently facing.”

“The standing up of the AoG has at times confused accountability lines.

“Going forward it needs to be clarified,” the report said.

The reviewers recommended the AoG be replaced with a Covid Planning and Coordination Directorate within the DPMC, which has its own director.