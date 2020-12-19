Government dumps damning health report on last day of the year

ANALYSIS: It’s not every day the Government announces $3b worth of new spending – in fact, most Government budgets don't even have that much new spending each year.

But yesterday, the last proper day of the political year, the Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins announced he would pump an extra $2.86 billion into the country’s testing and border response for the period until June 2022 – that’s nearly 1 per cent of New Zealand’s entire economy and 3 per cent of annual Government spending.

A glance at the deadly pandemic working its way around the world (another 8000 deaths yesterday, bringing the total to 1.66 million) reveals the injection is money well spent.

But the timing of the spending announcement, and the report it was released with should be of some concern. The funding was released alongside the long-awaited Heather Simpson and Brian Roche report into the testing and surveillance system.

The report was commissioned back in August after reports of multiple failures in the Covid-19 response. An early version was delivered to the Government on September 30, with a final version delivered on November 27.

National’s Covid-19 spokesperson Chris Bishop criticised the lack of transparency exemplified by holding onto the report for so long.

Releasing the report soon after Ministers received it would have allowed some time for Parliamentary scrutiny. Instead, the Government decided to bury its release on the last working day of the political year – no time for scrutiny in Parliament or anywhere else.

It’s not hard to see why. The report is damning – and particularly damning of the Ministry of Health, the heroes of the Covid-19 response.

Of the 28 recommendations made across two reports, 25 were for the Ministry – the criticism is wide-ranging and accusations of what amounts to a power grab by the Ministry of Health, which didn't properly share information with other ministries or even ministers and failed to cooperate properly with the rest of Government.

The report found that the there was “inappropriate accountability” for different parts of the strategy and that “numerous written reports” from the Ministry on progress it was making at the border “did not always reflect concrete action on the ground”.

The report said the Ministry’s approach to the implementation of policy “was often seen as being at odds with the overall collective interest”.

Testing rates – something we know is crucial to the keeping Covid out – were kept low because the Ministry was lax in actually paying the people doing the testing.

Unsurprisingly this led to “increased dissatisfaction with the system and at times made for reluctance to increase testing rates, consequently reducing access”.

It’s little wonder that the official answer for not releasing the report earlier was to give the Ministry time to respond to allegations of serious failings on their part.

Other parts of the Government “without exception... expressed concern at their ability to be ‘heard’ by the Ministry of Health.

Other agencies and the private sector said the Health Ministry acted without full regard for the impact of its decisions, even as they “consistently sought more input into operationalising implementation plans”.

This can’t have been helped by the fact that the big cross-government group (All of Government group or AoG) set up to manage the pandemic didn’t actually include the Ministry of Health. The Ministry decided on its own not to participate.

Once the country went back into level 1, that problem deepened. The AoG “effectively became a ‘Rest of Government Unit’ being everything other than Health”.

This was a problem because at the time, difficulties n communication in the Health Ministry meant future planning had to be put on hiatus.

Throughout the pandemic, public servants and ministers have struggled to strike the balance between public heath and other concerns. This report suggests that the Ministry of Health didn't even try to strike that balance, sending off policy advice to ministers before consulting other parts of Government.

“The Ministry of Health is the principal advisor to the Government as it is essential that decisions taken as part of the response are firmly grounded in the best public health science,”

“At times, however, this seems to have been interpreted as meaning that advice should not be influenced by information or legitimate concerns expressed by other sectors.

“That should clearly not be the case,” the report said.

“Too often decision-making papers have gone to Cabinet with little or no real analysis of options and little evidence of input from outside health or even from different parts of the health Ministry or sector,” the report said.

The reviewers acknowledge that such chaos would be forgivable in the first weeks of the pandemic, but “it should not be continuing eight months into an issue as we are currently facing”.

That’s a fairly staggering admission. Some latitude in the first couple of months of the pandemic is understandable, but as the crisis moved from a health problem to an economic and social one, not having broader sign-off is

Of the many fairly damning reports of the Covid response, this is one of the most severe. Ministers are afraid to bring the Ministry in for serious criticism with Hipkins yesterday failing to articulate whether the Ministry had expressed its concern at having powers taken away.

And despite agreeing to implement the report’s recommendations, Hipkins won’t make a political case for the changes – veering away from all serious criticism of the Ministry.

The Prime Minister knows the Health Ministry’s popularity.

She stopped off there for an unusual Christmas visit last week – and instagrammed a selfie with herself and Bloomfield there just in case people weren’t paying attention. For a Prime Minister who has shirked most Christmas parties this year, the visit was noteworthy.

Government officials are, frankly, the unsung heroes of a lot more than just our Covid-19 response. They deserve a lot more than the paltry thanks they get.

But one Ministry enjoying outsize political popularity is a problem – especially if, as the Simpson-Roche report suggests – that Ministry is quite keen on grabbing more powers and functions for itself.

In 2021 here’s hoping Ministers become as comfortable talking about the Ministry’s shortcomings as much as its successes.