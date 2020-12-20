President and secretary general resign from NZ First

Palmerston North-based NZ First party member Darroch Ball will be taking over as interim president until the party's AGM next year.

Both the president and secretary general have resigned from NZ First.

The resignations of president Kristin Campbell-Smith​ and secretary general Liz Witehira​ were confirmed by party member Darroch Ball on Sunday.

Ball said he would be taking over as interim president, likely until the party's annual general meeting next year.

He's been involved with NZ First for the past ten years and prior to entering Parliament he was the party’s North Island vice president. As with all NZ First MPs, he lost his seat in the General Election.

Ball said the resignations were “always a planned retirement after the election for both roles” and Campbell-Smith had already communicated the news to NZ First members last Wednesday.