Jacinda Ardern reflects on 'incredibly challenging' year, thanks essential workers working through the holidays

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has acknowledged the tough situation many families face this Christmas as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic sends ripples throughout the festive season.

In a heartfelt Christmas message posted on social media, Ardern congratulated everyone for getting through this “pretty tough” year.

“It’s been an incredibly challenging year but I hope everyone is able to take some time out to relax, to reflect and spend time together with friends and family,” the PM said.

She admitted that Christmas will look different for families that have been impacted by Covid-19 or separated from their loved ones.

"I want to acknowledge those that are still dealing with the impacts of Covid-19 or who are separated from their loved ones due to the global pandemic,” Ardern said.

She also paid special tribute to essential workers who don’t get any time off over Christmas,

“Many of you will be the same people who also stayed working through lockdown to keep New Zealand going, so you are owed an even bigger than normal thank you this year,” she said.