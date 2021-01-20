Tangi Utikere gets his feet under basement desk in Parliament

Tangi Utikere is on two parliamentary select committees and is working on private member’s bills as he gets his teeth into national politics.

Palmerston North’s new MP is settling into parliamentary life from his basement office as he looks to get his head above the parapet in national politics.

This time last year Tangi Utikere was safely ensconced as the city’s deputy mayor.

But the sudden resignation of previous MP Iain Lees-Galloway opened the Labour nomination, which Utikere won, and on election night he had a huge win in the electorate.

Utikere has made his maiden speech to Parliament, and is on the Environment Select Committee and deputy chairman of the Governance and Administration Select Committee.

David Unwin/Stuff Utikere’s big election night win was part of a nationwide red tidal wave.

The latter oversees all sorts of functions, such as receiving reports from the Ombudsman. It is the committee at which speaker Trevor Mallad was grilled before Christmas about a defamation case against him.

In the environment committee, Utikere said the focus was on Resource Management Act reform.

Working from a new office in the basement of the parliamentary library building, Utikere also has plans for private member’s bills.

One involves allowing youths to receive KiwiSaver employer contributions. And, unsurprisingly for a judicial justice of the peace, he has ideas about making justices of the peace better reflect New Zealand’s demographics.

This week Labour has a caucus meeting in Nelson. The parliamentary year gets into swing after Waitangi weekend.

Utikere said he had committed to taking the Capital Connection train as much as possible when travelling between Palmerston North and Wellington.

That required speedy footwork on a Thursday evening, when the parliamentary week finished at 5pm, just minutes before the train left.

Fridays to Mondays would be spent in the electorate, where he said the most common constituent issues he had dealt with were about immigration.

“I’ve told my staff that my focus is being an accessible local member of Parliament and a visible one as well.”

That meant still getting out to community events, such as he attended in his previous role.

A local issue constantly to the fore during the election campaign was housing. Palmerston North, like many places, has few houses on the market and prices are rising, as are rents.

“I think it’s about ensuring there’s a strong relationship between Kāinga Ora and our providers,” he said of his role.

He wants to maintain regular discussions with the government housing department and those who provide accommodation. For example, he might quiz Kāinga Ora about using specific sections of vacant land and find out what its plans for the city were.

Utikere said it was positive the city council was one of the few territorial authorities in New Zealand that provided social housing.

“Yes, there’s work to be done, but we are in a better space than it was.”

Utikere has Cook Islands heritage and is in Labour’s Pasifika caucus. He’s one of 23 new MPs for the party after its historic win.

“There’s a big new crop of MPs. That in itself is exciting. That means you’re part of a group that's experiencing something new.”

After his maiden speech, Utikere’s first call to duty in Parliament was to speak about the Water Services Bill.