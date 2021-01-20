Public housing waitlist grows by 1000 in two months to new record high as high rents hit the poor

Some families in emergency housing are reporting their children are becoming emotionally distressed because of their living conditions.

The waitlist for public housing has continued its steady march upwards, with 22,409 eligible households waiting for a state or social home at the end of November.

That is a jump of about 1000 since the end of September and is a record high.

It comes as both rents and house prices are surging in a red-hot property market.

The waitlist has exploded in recent years, growing by about 8000 in the last year and more than quadrupling since the Labour-led Government was elected in 2017.

ROSA WOODS/Stuff More and more people are asking the Government for help with housing.

It is made up of families and individuals who have applied to the Ministry of Social Development for a public housing place and been deemed eligible to receive one. The vast majority – 20,275 – are deemed “category A” – the most urgent.

The huge growth has happened even as thousands of state homes have been built, with the Government expecting to exceed its annual target of 1600 homes by almost 1000.

This is because new entries are coming in at such a fast clip: there were 2000 new households added to the waiting list in November, but just 660 households were taken off the list and homed. 151 new state homes were completed over the month.

The number of households received the Accommodation Supplement has also surged, up to 370,000 in November – up from 312,000 a year prior.

Only one indicator is dropping: The number of people receiving emergency motel stays, which has fallen from 6283 in May to 5320 in November. The Government has recently begun to charge those in motels rent equal to one quarter of their income.

Those waiting for a house are waiting for a median of 152 days, about steady on previous months.

National’s housing spokeswoman Nicola WIllis said the figures showed a housing system that was “out of control.”

“These numbers are growing bc people can’t find affordable accommodation in the private rental market. And that is because we have a housing shortage.”

Rents have been growing in recent months, with MBIE bond figures showing the average Auckland rent was $609 in December, up from $578 a year prior.

Willis said it was clear that the situation would not be fixed solely by public houses being built, and the private sector needed to be freed to build more too.

“That requires making it far easier for developers to build more houses. That means getting rid of some of the barriers that are currently in the way.”

“Every person on that list is someone who is classified as being in signifiant housing need. They are on average waiting more than 200 days to find a house. We need a better response.”

Public Housing Minister Poto Williams said the Government was still playing “catch-up” from National’s nine-year tenure, in which the net number of state houses was reduced.

“Where National sold off state houses for nine years, we are building them. And we’re building them at pace,” Williams said.

“The quarterly stats show that we’re projected to exceed our 2020/2021 public housing target of 1600 by 969 to 2569 – this shows that our ambitious public housing programme is continuing to deliver.”

“We want to make sure people in need get access to warm, dry, safe accommodation, and we’ve encouraged people to come forward and ask for help. This will be one of the motivating factors behind the Register increase.”