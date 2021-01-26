Covid-19: PM says government approval for Pfizer vaccine possible next week

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says the Government could green-light a Covid-19 vaccine as soon as next Wednesday, and says New Zealand is keeping pace with Australia’s vaccine rollout.

The first batch of the Pfizer vaccine is due to arrive before the end of March in order to vaccinate those working at the border, but the country’s medicine regulator MedSafe has not yet approved it.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ardern said the vaccine could be green-lit as early as next week.

Ardern said Medsafe would be seeking the advice and recommendation of its ministerial advisory committee on the Pfizer vaccine on Tuesday February 2.

“The Ministerial expert advisory committee will review Medsafe’s benefit-risk assessment of the pharmaceutical company’s data and, depending on feedback, Medsafe may be able to grant provisional approval as soon as the following day,” Ardern said.

“Medsafe’s process not only ensures New Zealanders can feel confident in the vaccines we receive, it’s also been timely and means we will be ready to receive and administer vaccines as soon as Pfizer is in a position to send them.”

She said even if Medsafe were not yet ready to greenlight the vaccine she expected the agency would be prior to it actually arriving in New Zealand.

Jessica Hill/AP A photo of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.

It’s still unclear when in the first quarter of the year the first batch 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine will arrive.

New Zealand has ordered enough of the two-course Pfizer vaccine to cover 750,000 people, with an aim of covering the most exposed to Covid-19 and those most at risk of dying from it. Several other pre-purchasing agreements have been established for vaccines for the wider population.

ARDERN: WE HAVEN’T FALLEN BEHIND AUSTRALIA ON VACCINE

The announcement comes as the Government faces significant political pressure over the vaccine after a woman in Northland developed Covid-19 symptoms after going through managed isolation.

Other countries such as Israel have been rolling out the vaccine with much more speed, although they are also dealing with serious outbreaks.

Ardern argued that New Zealand had not yet fallen behind Australia - where the Government has said vaccinations will start in mid-February – because they hadn’t actually started yet.

But her Covid-19 minister Chris Hipkins has repeatedly said he doesn't expect the first batch of Pfizer vaccines to arrive until March.

“Australia has not received vaccine yet. New Zealand hasn’t either. There's nothing to suggest that we will be receiving them with great distance,” Ardern said.

Ardern said she hadn’t shared an exact date as Australia had because she wanted full confidence about when the drugs would arrive.

“We don’t want to give a date that changes – that’s why we continue to speak in broad terms,” Ardern said.

Hipkins said once the Pfizer vaccine arrived the 10,000 or so border and MIQ workers would be vaccinated within three weeks.

“Our first focus will be vaccinating our border and managed isolation and quarantine workforce and their close contacts. Once the vaccine arrives in New Zealand, we expect to be able to complete vaccinating this group within two to three weeks,” Hipkins said.

“These brave people have been protecting our country from this global pandemic during the past year and protecting them and those who share their households is a priority for us.”

“That will be the start of New Zealand’s largest ever vaccination campaign. And that will take some time and the most important thing is when we finish not when we start. However we do intend to get our front line staff vaccinated as soon as possible. Doing so will add another layer to our border defences. We hope to start vaccinating the wider population mid-year.”

“If granted, the provisional approval will mean that Medsafe has sufficient information and assurance of both safety and effectiveness for it to allow vaccination to start – though there will be continued monitoring of the vaccine here and overseas.”

“However, if Medsafe decides next week that some additional assurances are required before it grants approval, I accept their decision and am satisfied that it’s the right decision on behalf of all of us.”

The Government intends to start wider vaccination of the whole population in the middle part of the year.

Hipkins and Ardern said they weren't particularly worried about a German report on the AstraZeneca vaccine – which New Zealand has a pre-purchase agreement for – which said it had a low efficacy for over-65s.

Ardern said this was why New Zealand had purchased a “wide portfolio” of vaccines. AstraZeneca has rejected the German report as incorrect.

The Government has signed advance purchase agreements with several pharmaceutical suppliers.

Pfizer and BioNTech will supply 1.5 million vaccines to New Zealand. This amount of the two-dose vaccine is enough to inoculate 750,000 people.

There will be 5m doses of the Janssen Pharmaceutica vaccine available, if approved. This vaccine will likely be administered via a single dose.

An agreement with Novavax was signed in December to purchase 10.72m doses of its vaccine. Another two-dose vaccine, this is enough for 5.36m people.

Lastly, the AstraZeneca vaccine is also in the line-up of potential remedies for New Zealand. Also a two-dose vaccine, the Government has purchased 7.6m doses for 3.8m people.