RMA reform plans put Nats on tricky tightrope

OPINION: Bipartisanship is the closest thing politicians get to religion.

Every MP has to profess some belief in it, though few actually do; you have about as much chance of hearing a chorus of ayes in the chamber as a vicar does packing every pew on Sunday.

For the government, appeals to the bipartisan gods dare the opposition to vote itself out of a job; for the opposition it’s the same but in reverse.

There are few circumstances in which a party would seriously consider a bipartisan solution to a major political issue – far better to come up with one’s own ideas. Bipartisan appeals in the national interest appear noble and rejecting such appeals looks fickle – like any good religion, recusants can be punished severely.

Politicians have begun preaching the bipartisan gospel ahead of the Government’s Resource Management Act reform this year. Every party in Parliament has pledged support to reform our planning laws and there’s broad consensus that the existing RMA should be scrapped and replaced.

Playing out against the backdrop of the housing crisis, RMA reform has taken on a new urgency. It’s no longer the stale process of reforming three-decade-old planning laws, it’s a last-ditch attempt to salvage what’s left of the Kiwi dream.

Environment Minister David Parker is leading the reforms with draft legislation due in May. The plan is to scrap the RMA entirely, replacing it with two new laws (and a third dealing with climate change). The draft for the first and most significant law will be released some time in May.

This will put National in an interesting if awkward position. It too believes in repealing and replacing the RMA with two laws, although that’s where the similarity ends.

The Government’s plan is to have all resource management under the same pieces of legislation. This innovation was at the heart of the RMA when it was initially drawn up.

National wants to split the RMA into one law that deals with urban areas, and one that deals with the environment, recognising the fact that while central Auckland may be an environment, it is not The Environment, as most of us would conventionally understand it.

There’ll be some pressure for all the parties to look like they are happily working together for the collective good of freeing up land for building.

All parties but Labour are in the unenviable position of having to look like they’re doing something whilst also being completely superfluous to the process of reform thanks to Labour’s commanding majority.

National’s process – which is reflected in the party’s decision to have two RMA reform spokespeople, Nicola Willis for housing and Scott Simpson for the environment – has some merit; the Government needs to justify why it makes sense to have Fiordland and Auckland subject to the same resource management regime, despite their manifest differences.

This presents something of a problem for Labour. If a large part of the reform programme is built around preserving key principles of the RMA, it needs to explain to voters whether this really is the fundamental and essential change that they need.

National, too, has questions to answer. The RMA does allow for a best-of-both-worlds scenario (which will be kept under the proposed reforms).

National policy statements (NPS) on issues such as freshwater and urban development actually let the Government treat special areas like cities differently without requiring wholly different laws. Phil Twyford’s NPS on urban development enacted measures that specifically applied to our largest cities.

So while National and Labour may appear to be on a similar page on wanting RMA reform, they’re reading from very different books when it comes to deciding what to do with the reforms themselves.

There are many potential areas of differentiation. Parliamentary Commissioner for the Environment Simon Upton – who was the minister responsible for passing the RMA back in 1990 – has questioned whether the increased environmental protections will be as effective as is claimed.

National will need to tread a fine line on the housing crisis. Being overly bipartisan will see the party squeezed out of the narrative; being unnecessarily oppositional risks running a repeat of its 2020 annus horribilis when its often reasonable critiques of the Covid response were lost amidst dreadful messaging.

">Judith Collins’ first big announcement of 2021 – calling on the Government to enact legislation forcing councils to free up 30 years’ worth of land for development – shows another avenue the party could go down. It acknowledges the limits of RMA reform, putting pressure on councils to open up land for development.

Helpfully for National, it draws attention to one of the few bright spots in the party’s record on housing: for all the drama of the Christchurch rebuild, the National Government’s efforts to release land there has spared the city from the worst excesses of the housing crisis raging in the rest of the country.

That, of course, is the real appeal of bipartisanship; it’s a fraternal cover from which to make the case not just for why your plan is best, but for why you’re the best person to implement it.

Unlike God, that’s something every politician believes in.