Government didn't look at value for money when weighing up $10b light rail decision

The Government’s multi-billion dollar plan to build Auckland light rail – likely the most expensive infrastructure project in New Zealand’s history – didn’t analyse value for money when its final stage Cabinet paper was drawn up early last year.

This was despite the Government spending more than two years investigating light rail proposals and $5 million on a process to work out who should even build it.

It was only in February of 2020, when a draft Cabinet paper was being drawn up to finally select who would build and run the light rail line that Treasury, the Government’s economic policy shop, warned that any final decision should be delayed for another month because a standard cost-benefit analysis hadn’t been completed to find out whether the project was actually worthwhile.

“We are concerned that the Cabinet paper does not include a value for money evaluation,” Treasury said.

“A good cost benefit analysis carried out in accordance with NZTA guidelines would include a comprehensive assessment of benefits, which in our view is consistent with a living standards approach,” Treasury cautioned in the February paper, released to Stuff under the Official Information Act.

Treasury recommended that Cabinet delay making any final decision, “pending completion of an assessment of value for money and affordability”.

It said this could take about 2-4 weeks.

Transport Minister Michael Wood’s office said these decisions were made by the previous minister, Phil Twyford, so he could not say whether a cost-benefit analysis was eventually carried out.

A spokesperson for the Ministry of Transport said that a business case, including a cost benefit analysis, would have been completed if Cabinet had actually picked who it wanted to run the light rail line.

“The purpose of the Parallel Process was to select a preferred delivery partner.

“The Parallel Process provided well-developed, but not fully complete proposals. However, if a preferred delivery partner had been appointed, it was anticipated that a detailed business case (or equivalent) would have been undertaken prior to seeking Cabinet approval for contractual close. This business case would have required a comprehensive cost benefit analysis.”

Treasury wasn’t the only organisation to raise concerns about whether the Government had been getting value for money from the billions of dollars it planned to spend on light rail.

In November, the Auditor-General wrote to the Ministry of Transport warning that the closed process it had been running to choose who would build and run the light rail line couldn’t necessarily guarantee “the best deal for everyone” including getting “value for money”.

National’s Transport Spokesperson Michael Woodhouse said that the concerns raised by Treasury echoed those raised by the Auditor-General and said it appeared the Government wasn’t taking value for money seriously.

Green Party transport spokesperson Julie Anne Genter said a cost-benefit analysis would have been useful to weigh up the different light rail proposals.

Genter was associate Transport Minister in Labour’s first term, although she was not responsible for light rail decisions.

“It would be really important for any economic evaluation to have an accurate picture of what the costs would be, and what the full impacts of land use would be for people,” Genter said, although she said Waka Kotahi-NZTA’s cost benefit analyses often undervalued the benefits of public transport.

“Personally I think it would be useful to have an evaluation of different options for light rail including a surface level option,” Genter said.

Treasury also warned that the Ministry of Transport intended to negotiate a contract with the preferred bidder for light rail alone, without the support of other parts of the Government.

“Since this appears to be the largest ever project negotiated by the Government and conducted through a non-competitive process, we consider that the fiscal and political risks are significant.

“Negotiators will need to have a clear mandate, and be subject to effective governance arrangements,” Treasury said, recommending that Treasury, as well as other government agencies, be brought into the negotiating room.

In any event, the light rail process was stalled during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Transport had weighed up two competing proposals form Waka Kotahi, the Government’s transport agency, and NZ Infra, a joint venture between the NZ Super Fund and a Canadian Pension fund, and found NZ Infra to be the preferred option.

But then-deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters was not convinced. Warning that costs for the light rail scheme could be as high as $10 billion to $15b, Peters refused to support the proposal, putting the Government’s plans for light rail on ice until after the election.

The current Labour Government plans to announce the next steps for light rail shortly.