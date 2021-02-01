Judith Collins suspects economic cost of climate action would be higher than commission estimates

Jacinda Ardern and James Shaw on what the Government will do about the Climate Change Commission's draft plan for slashing New Zealand's emissions.

National leader Judith Collins says her caucus has not yet had time to fully consider the Climate Change Commission’s report on meeting the country’s climate goals, but she is not sure if she backs their estimates on the economic cost.

The Climate Change Commission released a huge batch of draft advice to the Government on meeting its climate goals on Sunday, suggesting five-year shrinking carbon budgets and a wide array of policy changes, from a ban on new gas connections to a higher carbon price in the Emissions Trading Scheme.

It said a path to net zero long-lived emissions in 2050 was possible at a cost of just 1 per cent of projected gross domestic product (GDP).

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Collins says her caucus is taking its time in staking out its position.

The figure was immediately challenged by the Taxpayers’ Union’s Louise Houlbrooke, who compared it to a report from two years ago which suggested a cost of 16.8 per cent of GDP.

Asked about the cost, Collins said it appeared to be an estimate only the commission held.

“I think they are the only people saying 1 per cent. Lots of people are saying other numbers. So we will wait and see - they are only projections,” Collins said.

Collins publicly mulled breaking with her party and voting against the Zero Carbon Bill which created the commission, but eventually fell into line with then-leader Simon Bridges.

She said on Monday her caucus would take some time to go through the huge report and finalise an exact response.

Getty Images Cattle herd reductions are among the recommendations made in the draft report.

“We’ll decide on that as a caucus. It’s important that whatever measures are put in place actually make the difference that we’re told they are going to make, and secondly that we don’t destroy our economy while we’re doing it,” Collins said.

She said National wanted to see New Zealand play its part in the world but also to see some of larger emitters around the world “actually play their part”.

The commission’s draft advice holds that under current policy settings GDP is projected to grow by between $396b by 2035 and $512b by 2050, if climate impacts are not taken into account. Their modelling suggests their changes would result in GDP growing instead by $508b in the years to 2050.

In their estimate the costs get more serious as the carbon budgets get tighter: between 2022 and 2025 the cost to GDP would be just $190m a year, between 2026 and 2030 $2.3b a year, and between 2031 and 2035 $4.3b each year.

They note the food and fibre sectors told them they would lose access to some international markets without serious climate action.

“These findings are in line with international estimates, such as those by the United Kingdom Committee on Climate Change and European Commission,” the commission said.

“Internationally, the cost of deploying technology to meet emissions reduction targets is decreasing faster than expected. As a result, countries like United Kingdom have re-assessed cost estimates of greenhouse gas emissions targets downwards over time.”