No PM yet, but Labour Māori caucus heads on to Te Tii Marae at Waitangi

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern won’t be turning up this year, but the Labour Māori caucus has returned to Te Tii Marae.

The return of the Māori caucus comes after official Waitangi proceedings moved from the marae, commonly known as the ‘lower marae’ in 2018 after growing tensions during the annual event.

Official events involving the Prime Minister now take place on the ‘upper marae’ Te Whare Runanga on the Waitangi grounds.

The Māori caucus and a few other Labour MPs including Andrew Little have also entered Te Tii for a powhiri welcoming them back to the historic marae.

READ MORE:

* After a long reprieve, politics returns to Waitangi

* Hapū from Northland's Bay of Islands sad its story missed from Tuia 250 events

* Jacinda Ardern had a great Waitangi last year - will she repeat the trick?



RICKY WILSON Labour Māori caucus members Willie Jackson and Kelvin Davis.

Labour Party deputy leader Kelvin Davis said his office approached the marae to return because the Māori caucus wanted to “reestablish the relationships”.

He said the Prime Minister would not be in Waitangi till later in the afternoon. Asked if he would like to see the PM return to Te Tii Marae next year he said her arrangements were her own to make.

“Hopefully next year the Māori caucus will have an opportunity to come on this marae as well. And if more people are able to come, then that would be great.”

Davis said they had heard from people involved in protests at the marae over the years that having the political presence shift to the upper marae on the grounds had been a good thing for Te Tii.

Labour Māori Development Minister Willie Jackson said the politicians had been given a “bit of a hard time” when officials events shifted to the upper marae at the Waitangi grounds.

RICKY WILSON To Roroa hapū members gather outside Te Tii marae to raise the issue of the sale of land under Treaty claims.

He said sparks might fly on the paepae (the orator’s bench) for the powhiri today.

“You never know with this lot, sometimes we think it’s all easy and free, next minute it flares up. So you prepare for anything when you go into powhiri here.”

He said he was prepared for the contingent to be challenged over the non-appearance of the PM.

RICKY WILSON The Labour Māori caucus contingent heads on to Te Tii for its powhiri.

“We want to have a frank kōrero with them. Where they are, where they see things going, and take it from there.”

A small group of members of local hapū Te Roroa arrived outside the front gate of the marae with banners and placards to raise awareness of an issue over the sale of land under multiple Treaty claims.

Hapū member Michael Kake said the day was a good bring the issue to the attention of the visiting politicians.

RICKY WILSON Labour Māori caucus members Willow-Jean Prime and Kiri Allan.

“You’ve got to catch these people at the right time, don't you.”

By 1pm it was quiet outside the marae while the powhiri went ahead inside – the only disturbance a single man who shouted at proceedings from the fence, briefly.