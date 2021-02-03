Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern says New Zealand shouldn't underplay its own history

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed on to Ruapekapeka Pa during Waitangi week celebrations

Gun volleys rolled out across the hillsides at Ruapekapeka Pā as Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said New Zealand should not underestimate the scale of its own past.

Ardern has spoken at the unveiling of a commemorative stone at Ruapekapeka as the Waitangi week events continue in Northland.

The stone marks the gravesite of 12 British soldiers killed in the historic battle at the site that ended in 1846 – the last battle of the Northern Wars.

Ardern said in remembering the legends out of the battle at Ruapekapeka Pā, “we will not lose sight of the real cost of those who died here fighting in this field”.

RICKY WILSON/STUFF Politicians welcomed to Ruapekapeka

She acknowledged the descendants of Ruapekapeka Pā who had embraced the 12 dead British soldiers – despite the terrible losses to their own whanaunga (relatives)

“That act in itself speak truly or reverence, remembrance, and peace.”

She said New Zealand had a tendency to underplay its own history.

RICKY WILSON Te Tira Taua welcomes Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern’s party on to the Pā site.

“To say that ours did not happen on a scale of other countries around the world, and that somehow scale has some bearing on significance. That view is wrong.”

The day started with a fiery welcome by a group of young members of iwi from across Te Taitokerau, the North, called Te Tira Taua o Te Taitokerau.

A shouting woman interrupted the events briefly before being dragged away by security near the completion of the events. Another man shouted over the fence at the Prime Minister.

RICKY WILSON te Taua Tira heads down a hillside path towards the Pā site.

The commemorative stone unveiling was followed by gun volleys from a military salute.

When the British military breached the Pā in January 1846, there were approximately 20 defenders killed, along with the 12 British. The British were buried in a mass grave onsite.