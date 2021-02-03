Government releases the New Zealand histories that will be compulsory in schools from 2022

The Government has announced which “histories” it intends to make a compulsory part of the school curriculum next year.

The draft content is out for consultation but follows a lengthy round of consultation and testing in some schools.

Education Minister Chris Hipkins said the move, announced in 2019, came among growing calls for New Zealand’s history to be taught in all schools, rather than as an optional component of the wider history curriculum.

“In September 2019 we announced Aotearoa New Zealand’s Histories would be taught in all schools and kura from 2022. This was a response to the growing calls from New Zealanders to know more about our own history and identity,” Hipkins said.

“Over the past year, the Ministry of Education has been working with teachers, school leaders, school sector representatives, academics, representatives from the Māori, Pacific, migrants and disabled persons communities to draft curriculum content.”

KEVIN STENT Education Minister Chris Hipkins said regions would learn different histories.

“The content was tested in a small number of schools and kura in Term 4 last year, and this year the Ministry is seeking input from all schools and kura and the public before the content is finalised.”

Hipkins said that in practice different regions would learn about different parts of New Zealand’s history.

“In Te Tai Tokerau, for example, I know people will be interested in learning about the battle that took place in Ruapekapeka during the Northern Wars in the 1800s,” Hipkins said.

“In Waikato, ākonga may learn about the invasion of Waikato led by Governor George Grey and the implications this had for people living in the region.”

“In Otago, they may delve deeper into the region’s Māori and Chinese heritage and how it has helped shape the area into what it is today, while in Northland they may explore Māori histories and early Croatian stories.”

“In Porirua, learners may explore the stories of Pacific migration to the area, including when and how people came to the city and the reasons for coming such as work and education. They could also explore how Pacific people have influenced the culture of Porirua.”

In 2019 the Government announced the overall themes for the update to the curriculum. These included: the arrival of Māori, early colonial history and encounters with Māori, the Treaty of Waitangi, the New Zealand Wars, the country’s role in the Pafici, and the development of national identity.

The draft content is available online.