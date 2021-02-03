Covid-19: Medsafe grants Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine conditional approval for use in New Zealand

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for use in New Zealand.

Medsafe has granted provisional approval for the first Covid-19 vaccine likely to arrive in New Zealand.

The provisional approval means the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine can be administered in New Zealand, although the company will have to send more data to Medsafe as its rolls out.

New Zealand does not currently have any doses of the vaccine in the country however, and it is unclear when exactly it will arrive.

Health Director General Dr. Ashley Bloomfield said the conditional approval followed months of hard work.

“Medsafe began assessing the clinical data provided by Pfizer/BioNTech in November, working over weekends and through the Christmas break,” Bloomfield said.

Jessica Hill/AP A vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine for COVID-19, which has gained conditional approval in New Zealand.

“I want to reinforce that this has been a carefully considered decision every step of the way. It’s only been made after following the vigorous assessment processes which are an integral part of all New Zealand’s decision-making around medicines.”

The decision was made after a roughly six-hour meeting of the Medicines Assessment Advisory Committee on Tuesday.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said 2021 was ‘The Year of the Vaccine’.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern welcomed the approval.

“I have said 2021 is the Year of the Vaccine. It’s a full-year programme we have only just begun. We’re not in a race to be first, but to ensure safe and timely access to vaccines for all New Zealanders,” Ardern said.

“The provisional approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine is a positive step in New Zealand’s fight against Covid-19. It means we can now begin preparations for the first stage in our vaccination roll-out.”

“Approval has been a very carefully considered and robust process, with safety the key priority. They’ve been in regular contact with medicines regulators around the world where the vaccine is already being rolled out. Allowing some time to study the vaccine roll-out overseas has provided extra assurance before starting our vaccination programme here.”

New Zealand has ordered enough of the two-course Pfizer vaccine to cover 750,000 people, with an aim of covering the most exposed to Covid-19 and those most at risk of dying from it. Several other pre-purchasing agreements have been established for vaccines for the wider population.

Other vaccines are planned to vaccinate the entire population, starting from the middle of the year.

“Subject to expected delivery of the first batch of the vaccine, we will start vaccinating first our border workers and the people they live with. People such as cleaners, the nurses who undertake health checks in MIQ, security staff, customs and border officials, airline staff and hotel workers will be among the first to get the vaccine,” Ardern said.

The Government had earlier said New Zealand would be the “first in line” for the vaccine. It expects the first batch of 100,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine would arrive before the end of March.

Covid-19 Minister Chris Hipkins said the Ministry of Health would give exact advice on who should get the vaccine first.

“This will essentially set out who are most suited to receive the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, such as age ranges,” Hipkins said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Director-general of Health Ashley Bloomfield said the approval followed a rigorous process.

“We expect the first Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines will arrive in New Zealand by the end of the first quarter, but we are making sure everything is in place in case there is an earlier arrival.”

“Once vaccination of our border workers starts, we expect it to be completed within two to three weeks.”

Medsafe group managed Chris James said the process for approval had been rigorous.

“There are three key aspects assessed: the effectiveness of the vaccine, the safety data (both determined by clinical study results), and finally manufacturing data,” James said.

“All the data is considered and we then complete a benefit risk assessment, which allows us to balance the benefits of the vaccine against any known risks such as side effects. We have determined there may be some minor side effects such as a painful arm and headaches – these are not uncommon in other vaccines.”

“We have also wanted to ensure the company can manufacture the vaccine to a high quality, and that all batches are consistent.”

58 reporting conditions have been placed on the use of the vaccine to make sure Medsafe is kept appraised of new data.

Bloomfield said the approval was the start of a “new chapter” in the country’s Covid-19 response.

“I want to reassure New Zealanders we will also be applying the same rigour to all subsequent vaccine applications.”