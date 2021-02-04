New Matariki public holiday date to move around like Easter, date for 2022 to be announced

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will announce at Waitangi the first date for next year’s Matariki public holiday. (file)

Aotearoa’s newest public holiday will not have a fixed date every year, but shift around in the same manner as Easter, most likely shifting between June and July every year, Stuff can reveal.

It is understood that the Government will today announce the date of the first Matariki holiday in 2022, while an expert panel has been appointed to come up with dates for the holiday for the next thirty years

The new holiday will operate on “moveable feast” basis, according to the newly appointed chair of the Government’s advisory group on the holiday, Dr Rangiānehu Matamua.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will make the announcement at Waitangi marae. Making Matariki a new public holiday was one of the first election promises made by Ardern and Labour during the general election campaign late last year.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/STUFF Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern would like Matariki recognised as a public holiday.

The Government's new advisory group, comprising experts in mātauranga Māori (Māori knowledge) and chaired by Dr Matamua came up with the method for selecting the date.

Matariki – sometime referred to as Māori New Year – arrives mid-winter and marks the beginning of the new year for many iwi with the reappearance of the Matariki constellation (Pleiades) in the east.

“The biggest mindset that we have to shift is the fact that it [the holiday date] will move – but that’s similar to Easter,” Dr Matamua said.

He said the other members of the group, which it is understood will be announced today, were Jack Thatcher, master ocean navigator; Hoturoa Kerr, another ocean navigator; Rereata Mākiha, a Far North Māori astronomy expert; Dr Ruakere Hond, an expert in Puanga; Dr Pauline Harris, a Māori astrophysicist; and Victoria Campbell, from Ngai Tahu in the South Island, and another expert in Māori star lore.

CHRISTEL YARDLEY/Waikato Times Dr Rangiānehu Matamua says the new Matariki holiday will be similar to Easter in having a shifting date each year.

Their committee’s decisions were complicated by differences among iwi over when Matariki starts and finishes, Matamua said. Other tribes mark the beginning of the new year with the arrival of the star Puanga (Rigel), which occurs around the same time.

“What we tried to do as a collective is come up with the most appropriate time that closely aligns with how most of the tribes view the new year.”

The date would fall between June and July and shift from year to year, he said.

Matamua said he believed it was the first national holiday put in place since Waitangi Day, nearly 50 years ago. Waitangi Day has commemorated the Treaty since 1960, and been a public holiday since 1974.

ANDY JACKSON/Stuff Dr Ruakere Hond, an expert in Puanga, is also understood to be part of the advisory group.

The new holiday will break up the four-month winter stretch between current holidays, Queen’s Birthday and Labour Day, Matamua said.

“One of the things that we can say, is that this holiday is unique to us ... it’s been part of this country for many, many generations.”

The advisory group was asked to look at Monday-ising or Friday-ising the day, closest to the correct time in the lunar calendar. Matamua said he did not want to pre-empt the announcement by giving away the date of the first holiday.

With the method worked out for calculating the timing, the group will now calculate out the annual dates for the next 30 years.

Stephen Chadwick The Matariki cluster, also known as Pleiades.

More than just a day off

Matamua said Matariki, to him, was built around three things.

The first one was acknowledging people who had died since the last rising of Matariki. “It’s about remembering the ones who have passed.”

The second element was celebrating the present, he said. “That’s mostly with feasting – and celebration.”

The third part was planning for the future – looking ahead at plans for the next season.

“It acknowledges the environment, it’s about unity, collectivity and sharing.

“All the things that really are the best part of humanity, I guess.”

Matamua is an associate professor at the University of Waikato, and his research fields include Māori astronomy and star lore, Māori culture, and Māori language development.