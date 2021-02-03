Letters from Waitangi: Feeling and seeing the majesty of the background

The group Te Tira Taua heads down from Ruapekapeka Pā to greet the prime minister.

Political reporter Joel Maxwell corresponds from the North for our national week, sharing thoughts, opinions and events in Letters from Waitangi.

Dear friends,

It was a hot second day up here in Waitangi and we meandered around following the prime minister’s dust cloud.

The morning started with a drive with my visual-journalist colleague to Ruapekapeka Pā, the site of the final battle in the Northern Wars. The prime minister and her ministers were there for the unveiling of a commemorative stone for the 12 British soldiers killed in the battle, buried in a mass grave.

TVNZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the approval of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine for use in New Zealand.

We followed a Crown car along a long gravel road so dry it kicked up impenetrable clouds, caught in morning sun-strike. (When we arrived our rust-coloured SUV was caked in dust that dropped off in clumps when the photographer slammed the rear door.)

Friends, when you have been a reporter for long enough you don’t expect, or want, to feel any emotional response to what you are covering. It is uncool.

When I watched the group of young people from the iwi of Te Taitokerau, of the North, tramping down from the highest spot of the pā, pitted with old trenches from the time of the battle, along a long path to welcome the PM to the site, I experienced a jolt.

RICKY WILSON A member of Te Tira Taua meets Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern at Ruapekapeka.

This place was filled with as much history as any palace or oversold landmark in the world.

Some of these kids from the group Te Tira Taua were probably from my own iwi, Te Rarawa.

I begrudgingly felt a prickling of the skin, a dampening of the eyes, fluttering in my belly. It was good, I guess.

Anyway, despite the rush from place to place, it was enjoyable watching global concerns jammed, cheek-and-jowl, with the hyper-local.

RICKY WILSON Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announces the Medsafe approval for the Pfizer vaccine.

The media contingent followed the prime minister to a tiny valley where we found a lovely place called Kawiti Marae and the neighbouring Kawiti glowworm caves.

Jacinda Ardern stood on a grassy spot in front of the cluster of microphones talking about the newly approved Pfizer vaccine for Covid-19.

I swatted a fly off my face and sweated and dreamed of sweet, cool minus-seventy-degree vaccines; watched as the leader of the nation spoke with an exquisite backdrop of cliffs, shaped like giant stone anvils, glowering behind her.

It was hard to focus. There was an icecream kiosk nearby too.

RICKY WILSON Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy at Ruapekapeka.

Of course, the backdrop to the vaccine approval was the lingering worry about the actual delivery and supply of the medicine to our shores. We can approve of a vaccine all we like but we still need to get our collective hands on it.

The PM spoke about the worrying idea of vaccine nationalism, which now slips in behind or ahead of vaccine denialism in my mind as another concern in beating Covid-19.

Pfizer tells us it is still on target to deliver by the end of the first quarter of the year. I have never been so worried about quarters before.

After the stand-up, the PM headed into a little wharenui on the marae and the media, bless our souls, worried about whether to join the powhiri inside.

RICKY WILSON The monument to British soldiers killed at Ruapekapeka Pā.

I am genuinely heartened, my friends, when I see this concern for marae protocol, which in the past might have been shoved aside like a skinny kid on the way to the waterslide.

The place was gorgeous but I could not focus with all that striking background.

Waitangi is always threatening to break into the foreground, I have found. Whether it is the people or the sheer visual heft of the landscape. Or the past.

Talk soon, ngā mihi nui, e hoa mā.