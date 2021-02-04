Vaccine could be targeted at young to avoid innefectiveness in over 65s

Dr Ashley Bloomfield outlines who will get the provisionally approved Covid-19 vaccine first.

Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield says New Zealand could target its portfolio of vaccines at different age groups to make sure people aren’t receiving a vaccine that is less effective for them.

His comments came after governments in France, Germany and Austria recommended limiting the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine to under 65s, saying it was not as effective in older people.

Bloomfield told RNZ that Medsafe and the Medicines Advisory Committee would be scrutinising the effectiveness of vaccines as they’re rolled out.

“I imagine that Medsafe and the medicines advisory committee have given that really close scrutiny,” Bloomfield said.

“You’ve seen two different approaches from countries, some countries are saying ‘look there’s an absence of evidence in this over 65s group at this point in time and therefore they’re not licencing or approving it for use in over 65s’.

“But other countries are saying there’s no reason to believe it wouldn’t work in over 65s as it would in under 65s, it’s simply the number of people in the trials and the number of events in that over 65 group,” Bloomfield said.

ROBERT KITCHIN/Stuff Ashley Bloomfield said health officials may target vaccines to groups where they’re most effective.

Bloomfield said he still believed the vaccine to be effective in over 65s.

“It’s not yet conclusive but there’s every reason in my reading of the evidence to believe that it would still be effective in the over 65s,” Bloomfield said.

On Wednesday, Medsafe granted provisional approval to the Pfizer vaccine. Questions had been raised about the efficacy of this vaccine in older people too, however, those concerns have largely abated with news the Pfizer vaccine appears to be 94 per cent effective in people over 65.

Bloomfield said that New Zealand could use a vaccination strategy that sent particular vaccines to populations where they were found to be most effective.

“That’s absolutely an option,” Bloomfield said.

“One of the advantages of having four vaccines on order and all at various stages in the approval process is we will be able to use different vaccines for different ages and different target groups,” Bloomfield said.

Bloomfield said that health officials were working hard to make sure the vaccine would be rolled out as soon as stocks arrived.

“We’re working really hard on that and all the different bits are coming together well. We’ve always said we were aiming for the first quarter, and we’ve been redoubling our efforts to make sure we are ready to start vaccinating,” Bloomfield said.

New Zealand is scheduled to receive its first shipment of the vaccine in the first quarter of this year. Pfizer confirmed yesterday that it was on track to meet this deadline.

A spokesperson for Pfizer said the company was on track to deliver vaccines in the first quarter of the year.

“Pfizer is committed to delivering on its agreement with the New Zealand Government to supply 1.5 million doses of our mRNA-based vaccine for Covid-19 over 2021,” the spokesperson said.

“Currently we are on track to deliver our first doses to New Zealand by the end of Q1 2021.”