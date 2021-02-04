news
National
World
Climate Change
Politics
Business
prosper
Farming
Technology
Sport
Rugby
voices & in depth
perspectives
Pou Tiaki
Spotlight
Stuff Nation
Cartoons
KEA Kids News
living
Travel
Homed
LifeStyle
Entertainment
bravo
Complex
Motoring
Food & Wine
Oddstuff
Christmas
regions
northland
Auckland
Waikato
Bay of Plenty
Taranaki
hawke's bay
manawatu
wellington
nelson
marlborough
canterbury
south canterbury
otago
southland
more
Weather
Quizzes
Puzzles
Newsletters
about stuff
contribute
Advertising
Careers
Privacy
Contact
stuff family
Play Stuff
neighbourly
mags4gifts
stuff events
stuff coupons
National
Politics
Live: Jacinda Ardern discusses first Matariki public holiday after announcing Friday June 24 as the first in 2022
14:36, Feb 04 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Whats App
Reddit
Email
Ricky Wilson/Stuff
PM Jacinda Ardern and National leader Judith Collins welcomed at Waitangi.
The Government will today announce the date of the first Matariki holiday in 2022.
Stuff
Facebook
Twitter
Whats App
Reddit
Email