Covid-19: COVAX facility to send 249,600 AstraZeneca vaccines to New Zealand by July

An international vaccine alliance New Zealand invested $27m into is due to send us 249,600 doses of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine by July, with some arriving before the end of March.

But the AstraZeneca vaccine has not yet been approved for use in New Zealand, with the manufacturer only applying to regulator Medsafe in recent days.

The regulatory process for the Pfizer vaccine took around three months, with provisional approval by Medsafe announced just on Wednesday.

The 250,000 doses are over and above New Zealand’s separate order for 3.8m courses of the same vaccine, 5m courses from Janssen, 5.36m courses from Novavax, and 750,000 courses from Pfizer.

It comes from Gavi’s COVAX facility, a scheme designed to let countries band together and invest in a portfolio of vaccines, allowing poorer countries access to vaccines.

New Zealand is one of only four nations in the 38-member OECD currently set down to receive vaccines from the scheme, alongside Korea, Canada, and Mexico.

Gavi announced the distribution of some of those vaccines on Thursday, including 250,000 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine.

The international body expects this to be delivered by the second half of the year, which a sizeable chunk arriving in the first quarter - by the end of March.

Delivery is “estimated to begin” in late Februrary, although this is subject to supply capacity.

This is a small slice of the roughly 336m doses of the same vaccine purchased under this agreement, which will mostly go to larger and poorer countries.

India, where much of the vaccine is being manufactured, will receive 97m doses, while other large nations like Indonesia and Mexico will receive millions.

New Zealand appears to have “opted out” of an emergency distribution of the Pfizer vaccine going to nations like Ukraine and the Philippines, along with most other developed nations which have separate purchasing agreements for the Pfizer vaccine.

Covid-19 minister Chris Hipkins has been asked for comment.